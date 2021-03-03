Adams, RB Leipzig advance to German Cup semifinals

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig’s good domestic run of form continued Wednesday as the Bundesliga club advanced in the German Cup competition.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side booked a spot in the semifinals after a 2-0 quarterfinals win over in-form Wolfsburg. Adams got the start at his traditional No. 6 position and delivered another strong performance against international teammate John Brooks.

Despite the club having to wait until after the hour mark to find the back of the net, RB Leipzig joined Borussia Dortmund and Holstein Kiel in the final four of the competition. Either Werder Bremen of Jahn Regensburg will make up the semifinals once their rescheduled match is played.

Yussuf Poulsen and Hee-Chan Hwang scored in the second half as RB Leipzig handed Wolfsburg its first defeat since January 3rd in all competitions.

Adams, 22, played 90 minutes next to Kevin Kampl in the heart of RB Leipzig’s midfield, and did well to limit Wolfsburg attack. Adams won seven of 16 individual duels, completed all four of his tackles, and made three interceptions to go along with 10 recoveries.

As for Brooks, he won six of 10 duels from his center back position, while also making 10 recoveries and three interceptions. The U.S. Men’s National Team defender has been a top performer for Oliver Glasner’s side this season, but unfortunately saw his cup run come to an end.

Both teams will now return to league action this weekend in hopes of staying close to league leaders Bayern Munich. Adams and RB Leipzig travels to Freiburg on Saturday while Brooks and Wolfsburg also head on the road for a date with Hoffenheim.