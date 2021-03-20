Adams, Weah, Gioacchini to miss March USMNT friendlies, Cappis and Siebatcheu in as replacements

Tyler Adams, Tim Weah and Nicholas Gioacchini will not take part in the U.S. Men’s National Team’s upcoming friendlies against Jamaica and Northern Ireland due to quarantine requirements in their respective areas.

Gregg Berhalter is calling in midfielder Christian Cappis and Jordan Siebatcheu as replacements, and both players are expected to be available for both matches.

The loss of Adams means one more key figure that won’t be available from Berhalter’s first-choice lineup, joining Weston McKennie, who was left out of the March friendlies in order to allow to recover from a minor injury.

The remaining squad, and potential starting lineup to take on Jamaica on March 25 should still be a strong one, with Christian Pulisic set to make his national team return for the first time in 18 months.

Cappis will be taking part in his second USMNT camp after being in the January 2020 camp while Siebatcheu is about to take part in his first U.S. camp. The U.S.-born French striker has enjoyed a breakout season with Swiss side Young Boys and would give the Americans even more depth at striker if he ultimately chooses to represent the United States on the international level.

Here is the full roster for the USMNT training camp for the March friendlies (*-indicates player will leave camp after the Jamaica friendly):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge/BEL; 4/0), Chituru Odunze (Leicester City/ENG; 0/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG; 19/0)

DEFENDERS (10): John Brooks* (Wolfsburg/GER; 39/3), Reggie Cannon* (Boavista/POR; 13/0), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona/ESP; 5/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 19/3), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht/BEL; 20/1), Erik Palmer-Brown (Austria Wien/AUT; 2/0), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 41/1), Bryan Reynolds (Roma/ITA; 0/0), Chris Richards* (Hoffenheim/GER; 1/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 8/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT; 2/1), Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 25/2), Christian Cappis (Hobro IK/DEN; 0/0), Luca de la Torre (Heracles/NED; 1/0), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 18/4), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 2/0), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton Wanderers/ENG; 1/0)

FORWARDS (5): Daryl Dike (Barnsley/ENG; 1/0), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 34/14), Gio Reyna* (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 2/1), Josh Sargent* (Werder Bremen/GER; 12/5), Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys/SUI; 0/0)