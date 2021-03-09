Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: McKennie, Dest and Adams look to avoid UCL elimination

U.S. Men’s National Team stars Weston McKennie, Sergino Dest and Tyler Adams head into this week knowing their UEFA Champions League campaigns could end if they don’t help their teams turn around first-leg deficits.

McKennie and Juventus face Porto needing to overturn a 2-1 first-leg loss when the sides meet in the return leg in Italy. McKennie’s task is more reasonable than the one faced by Dest and Barcelona, which must overcome a 4-1 first-leg loss to Paris Saint-Germain. Adams and RB Leipzig must erase a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Liverpool.

Several American women will be looking to book their places in the Champions League quarterfinals as well. Manchester City and its trio of U.S. Women’s National Team regulars — Sam Mewis, Rose Lavelle and Abby Dahlkemper — look to build on its 3-0 victory against Fiorentina in Thursday’s Round of 16 second leg. Catarina Macario and Lyon host Brondby looking to advance after a 2-0 victory last Thursday.

In England, Daryl Dike and Barnsley play host to Derby County on Wednesday. The Orlando City striker has scored three goals in four matches and will be looking to help Barnsley extend its current seven-match winning streak.

Here is a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad action:

European Cup Competitions

MEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Porto on Tuesday.

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Sevilla on Tuesday.

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Liverpool on Wednesday.

WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Catarina Macario and Lyon face Brondby on Wednesday.

Sam Mewis, Rose Lavelle, Abby Dahlkemper and Manchester City face Fiorentina on Thursday.

Alana Cook and Paris Saint Germain face Sparta Prague on Tuesday.

Kylie Strom and Atletico Madrid face Chelsea on Wednesday.

EUROPA LEAGUE

Bryan Reynolds and AS Roma face Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday.

Jordan Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Ajax on Thursday.

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Southampton on Wednesday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Daryl Dike and Barnsley face Derby County on Wednesday.

Paul Arriola and Swansea City face Blackburn on Tuesday.

Matt Olosunde and Rotherham United face Luton Town on Tuesday.

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Wycombe on Tuesday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Portsmouth on Tuesday.

LEAGUE TWO

Indiana Vassilev and Cheltenham Town face Mansfield Town on Tuesday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Arminia Bielefeld on Wednesday.

Regionalliga

Joe Scally and Borrusia Monchengladbach II face Schalke 04 II on Wednesday.

Italy

SERIE B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Chievo Verona on Tuesday.

Denmark

SUPERLIAGEN

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Midtjylland on Wednesday.