Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Pulisic, Mewis and more

Christian Pulisic finally made his first English Premier League start under Thomas Tuchel, and now he will try to build on that as the Blues prepare for their biggest match of the season to date.

Pulisic and Chelsea face Atletico Madrid in their second-leg clash in the Champions League Round of 16. The Blues won the first leg 1-0, but Pulisic only saw 3 minutes of action off the bench in the closing minutes. Fresh off his first Premier League start, in a 0-0 draw with Leeds on Saturday, Pulisic will try to make it two starts in a row for a Chelsea side still unbeaten under Tuchel.

In other Americans Abroad action this week, Sergino Dest and Barcelona take on Huesca on Monday with a chance to close to within four points of Atletico Madrid atop the La Liga table. Dest has started four straight matches for Barcelona in all competitions, helping pull the Catalans back into the La Liga title picture.

On the women’s side, Sam Mewis and Manchester City head back to England this week to take on Bristol City in the WSL. The Citizens have won eight in a row in all competitions and Mewis has been on a tear since returning from injury, scoring five goals in her past four matches, all in the past three weeks.

Elsewhere, Jordan Siebatcheau and Young Boys hope to avoid elimination by Ajax in leg two of their Europa League Round of 16 clash. Daryl Dike is looking to continue to impress for Barnsley against Wycombe. Tim Weah and Lille take on PSG in the French Cup. Zack Steffen and Manchester City take on Borussia Monchengladbach in their second leg of Champions League. Lastly, Paul Arriola and Swansea City head on the road to play Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth in Vitality Stadium.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

UEFA Champions League

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday.

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

UEFA Europa League

Jordan Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Ajax on Thursday.

England

WSL

Sam Mewis, Abby Dahlkemper, Rose Lavelle and Manchester City face Bristol City on Wednesday.

Tobin Heath is OUT (Injury) for Manchester United.

Championship

Paul Arriola and Swansea City face Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Duane Holmes and Huddersfield Town face Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth face Swansea City on Tuesday.

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Millwall on Wednesday.

Matt Olosunde and Rotherham United face Watford on Tuesday.

Daryl Dike and Barnsley face Wycombe on Wednesday.

Jordan Morris is OUT FOR SEASON.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Accrington Stanley on Wednesday.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev and Cheltenham Town face Barrow on Tuesday.

Spain

Sergino Dest and Barcelona face Huesca on Monday.

Germany

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Jahn Regensburg on Wednesday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face MSV Duisburg on Tuesday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face ChievoVerona on Tuesday.

France

French Cup

Tim Weah and Lille face PSG on Wednesday.