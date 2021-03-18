Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Pulisic, Carter-Vickers, and more

Christian Pulisic helped Chelsea clinch its spot into the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals with the American sealing the deal in a second leg triumph on Wednesday.

Pulisic came off the bench for Thomas Tuchel’s side in a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid, registering one assist in the dying stages of the match. It was the U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder’s second assist of the season in all competitions, but a confident move ahead of a busy weekend for the Blues.

The 22-year-old drove upfield in possession before laying off a pass to fellow substitute Emerson. The left back hit a low drive into the bottom corner to seal a comfortable home victory at Stamford Bridge.

That run from N'Golo Kante… In the 93rd minute. Unreal. 💨pic.twitter.com/AybxXkf1Nq — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) March 17, 2021

Pulisic will now look to build off Wednesday’s performance this weekend with Chelsea hosting Sheffield United in FA Cup quarterfinals action. Following that he will join up with the USMNT for upcoming friendlies against Jamaica and Northern Ireland in Europe.

Elsewhere, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth picked up an important shutout win over Swansea City while Daryl Dike scored a brace in Barnsley’s 3-1 road win over Wycombe Wanderers. Samantha Mewis and Abby Dahlkemper both played 90 minutes each in Manchester City’s 3-0 WSL win over Bristol City. Lynden Gooch assisted once for Sunderland in a League One victory over Accrington Stanley.

Here is a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad action:

UEFA Champions League

Christian Pulisic came off the bench, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 13 minutes in Chelsea’s 2-0 second leg win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. Chelsea advanced by 3-0 aggregate.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 2-0 second leg win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday. Man City advanced by 4-0 aggregate.

UEFA Europa League

Jordan Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Ajax on Thursday.

England

WSL

Sam Mewis started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Bristol City on Wednesday.

Abby Dahlkemper started and played 90 minutes for Man City.

Rose Lavelle came off the bench and played nine minutes for Man City.

Tobin Heath is OUT (Injury) for Manchester United.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Daryl Dike started, scored TWO GOALS, and played 90 minutes in Barnsley’s 3-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers on Wednesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Bournemouth’s 3-0 win over Swansea City on Tuesday.

Matt Olosunde started and played 72 minutes in Rotherham United’s 4-1 loss to Watford on Tuesday.

Geoff Cameron started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 70 minutes in QPR’s 3-2 win over Millwall on Wednesday.

Duane Holmes started and played 60 minutes in Huddersfield Town’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday.

Paul Arriola did not dress (Injury) for Swansea City.

Charlie Kelman did not dress for QPR.

Jordan Morris is OUT FOR SEASON.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 85 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-0 win over Accrington Stanley on Wednesday.

LEAGUE TWO

Indiana Vassilev came off the bench and played 31 minutes in Cheltenham Town’s 2-0 loss to Barrow on Tuesday.

Germany

2. BUNDESLIGA

Timothy Tillman started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 87 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-1 win over Jahn Regensburg on Wednesday.

Julian Green came off the bench and played 23 minutes for Furth.

3. LIGA

Terrence Boyd started and played 90 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 1-1 draw with MSV Duisburg on Tuesday.

Italy

SERIE B

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes in Frosinone’s 0-0 draw with Chievo Verona on Tuesday.

France

FRENCH CUP

Tim Weah started and played 62 minutes in Lille’s 3-0 loss to PSG on Wednesday.