Booth, Aaronson trade goals, but Red Bull Salzburg claims comeback win

Taylor Booth and Brenden Aaronson went head-to-head on Sunday with both players contributing in the four-goal match.

Booth scored his first goal on loan at SKN St. Poelten while Aaronson delivered the final blow in a 3-1 win for Jesse Marsch’s side. It was a strong day for both American playmakers, but Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg fought back to claim an important three points.

Booth scored his first goal at senior level, delivering the opening goal in Sunday’s Austrian Bundesliga showdown. The 20-year-old midfielder has quickly jumped into the team’s starting lineup and made no mistake with his sweet strike this weekend.

After Jesse Marsch’s side failed to clear inside of their own half, Booth made them pay with a left-footed strike into the bottom corner.

Booth now has one goal and two assists for the Austrian side since arriving on loan in January.

Red Bull Salzburg answered back though with U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Brenden Aaronson playing a role on the equalizing goal by Patson Daka. Aaronson’s defensive pressure saw a clearance deflect off him and fall to Daka, who made no mistake to tie things up at 1-1.

Enock Ewepu’s finish in the 33rd minute put Red Bull Salzburg up 2-1 going into halftime, before Aaronson delivered his third goal since arriving at the club from the Philadelphia Union.

The New Jersey native cut inside of the box before curling a right-footed shot into the bottom corner.

Salzburg would add a fourth goal to claim a convincing 4-1 win, moving six points clear at the top of the league table. St. Poelten’s defeat sees them fall eight points back from the top six.

Both teams will be back in action next weekend with Red Bull Salzburg taking on Admira Moedling while St. Poelten faces Rheindorf Altach.