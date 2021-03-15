Chelsea-Atletico Madrid headlines This Week's Soccer on TV and Online

Chelsea turned in an outstanding first-leg display against Atletico Madrid in their Champions League Round of 16 opener, and will look to finish the job when the sides meet in London in Wednesday’s second leg.

The Blues are on a good run since Thomas Tuchel took charge in place of Frank Lampard, and are undefeated under the German manager. Their first-leg win at Atletico is the signature result of Tuchel’s early tenure, but it won’t matter much if Chelsea isn’t able to follow it up with another strong showing this week.

Atletico is in a slump, with just two wins in its past seven matches in all competitions and Diego Simeone’s men will need a much better performance if they are going to break down Chelsea’s stingy defense.

This Week also sees Concacaf Olympic Qualifying kick off, with the U.S. Men’s Under-23 National Team attempting to qualify for the Olympics for the first time since 2008. Up first is a dangerous Costa Rica side that could jeopardize the Americans’ chances of qualifying with an opening upset.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here is a look at This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this week:

Top 5 Matches to Watch

1. Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid – Champions League action continues in London this week, with the Blues leading 1-0 after the first leg. Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in Champions League matchups at Stamford Bridge. But fighting from behind after a first leg loss, they’ll need plenty of goals this time around.

2. USMNT U-23s vs Costa Rica – The U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team takes its first step toward Olympic qualification with a tricky opener against a tough Costa Rican side. The Americans can’t afford a slip-up against the Ticos, not with a tough group-stage showdown with Mexico closing out group play.

3. Real Madrid vs Atalanta – Los Blancos narrowly escaped in the first leg, with an 86th-minute goal by Ferland Mendy. Real Madrid was missing plenty of key players last time these two clubs met. While Atalanta played with only 10 players early on, the second leg will prove much different, especially with such a small lead in aggregate (1-0), it’s anybody’s for the taking.

4. AC Milan vs. Manchester United – The Europa League headliner sees the two European giants square off in Milan after laying to a 1-1 draw in the first leg. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is ruled out for Milan, but the pressure will be on the Red Devils as they travel to Italy.

5. Paris Saint-Germain vs. Lille – The top two teams in France square off in Coupe de France action on Wednesday, and while beating Lille won’t bring PSG any closer to catching the current Ligue 1 leaders, it could help set the tone ahead of their crucial league clash in three weeks time.

This Week’s Soccer on TV and Online

Monday

Premier League

3:00 p.m.–fuboTV–Liverpool vs Wolverhampton

La Liga

3:00 p.m.–beIn Sports, fuboTV–Barcelona vs Huesca

primeira Liga

3:15 p.m.–fuboTV–Famalicão vs Sporting Braga

10:00 p.m.–fuboTV, TUDN USA–Necaxa vs Leon

Primera División

6:15 p.m.–fuboTV–Rosario Central vs Arsenal

6:15 p.m.–fuboTV–Atletico Tucuman vs Patronato

8:15 p.m.–fuboTV–Independiente vs Sarmiento

Primera B Nacional

4:10 p.m.–fuboTV–Deportivo Riestra vs Quilmes

Australian A-League

4:05 a.m.–ESPN+–Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix

Jupiler pro league

3:45 p.m.–ESPN+–Gent vs Club Brugge

Umaglesi Liga

8:00 a.m.–fuboTV–Lokomotivi Tbilisi vs Shukura

Liga de expansion mx

7:00 p.m.–fuboTV, TUDN USA–Leones Negros UdeG vs Tepatitlán

Liga mx femenil

7:00 p.m.–fuboTV, TUDN USA–Pumas UNAM vs Atlético San Luis

NCAA MEN’S SOCCER

12:00 p.m.–fuboTV–Penn State vs Rutgers

2:00 p.m.–fuboTV–Indiana vs Michigan State

Tuesday

UEFA Champions League

4:00 p.m.–CBS Sports Network, fuboTV, TUDN USA,–Real Madrid vs Atalanta

4:00 p.m.–fuboTV, TUDN USA, Galavision–Manchester City vs Borussia Moenchengladbach

Copa libertadores

6:15 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Bolívar vs Wanderers

6:15 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Deportivo Lara vs Santos

8:30 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Ayacucho vs Grêmio

8:30 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Independiente del Valle vs Unión Española

Primera B Nacional

8:10 p.m.–fuboTV–Chacarita Juniors vs Atlanta

Australian W-league

6:35 a.m.–ESPN+–Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory

English Championship

3:45 p.m.–ESPN+–AFC Bournemouth vs Swansea City

Copa sudamericana

6:15 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Macará vs Emelec

6:15 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–12 de Octubre vs Nacional Asunción

8:30 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Antofagasta vs Huachipato

8:30 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Deportes Tolima vs Deportivo Cali

cAF Champions league

8:57 a.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Al Hilal Club vs CR Belouizdad

9:00 a.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Simba vs Al Merreikh

9:00 a.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Vita Club vs Al Ahly

9:00 a.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Al Hilal Omdurman vs CR Belouizdad

12:00 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Horoya vs Wydad Casablanca

12:00 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Mamelodi Sundowns vs TP Mazembe

12:00 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Petro de Luanda vs Kaizer Chiefs

3:00 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Zamalek vs ES Tunis

3:00 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–MC Alger vs Teungueth

Liga de expansion mx

7:00 p.m.–fuboTV, TUDN USA–Mineros de Zacatecas vs Atlético Morelia

9:00 p.m.–fuboTV, TUDN USA–Pumas Tabasco vs Tampico Madero

11:05 p.m.–fuboTV, TUDN USA–Venados vs Cancún

Wednesday

UEFA Champions League

4:00 p.m.–Galavision, fuboTV, TUDN USA–Bayern Munich vs Lazio

4:00 p.m.–UniMas, fuboTV, TUDN USA–Chelsea vs Atlético Madrid

Women’s UEFA Champions League

9:30 a.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Sparta Praha vs PSG

La Liga

2:00 p.m.–beIn Sports, fuboTV–Sevilla vs Elche

Serie a

10:00 a.m.–ESPN+–Torino vs Sassuolo

coupe de france

9:00 a.m.–beIn Sports, fuboTV–PSG vs Lille

Copa libertadores

6:15 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Libertad vs Universidad Católica

8:00 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Junior vs Caracas

8:00 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–San Lorenzo vs Universidad Chile

English Championship

3:45 p.m.–ESPN+–Birmingham City vs Reading

Honduran Liga Nacional

5:00 p.m.–Fox Deportes, beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Marathón vs Vida

Copa sudamericana

6:15 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Guabirá vs Nacional Potosí

8:30 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Aragua vs Mineros de Guayana

8:30 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–UTC Cajamarca vs Sport Huancayo

8:30 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Wilstermann vs Atlético Palmaflor

cAF Confederation Cup

9:00 a.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Namungo vs Pyramids FC

9:00 a.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Cotonsport vs RSB Berkane

9:00 a.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–NAPSA Stars vs JS Kabylie

12:00 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–ASC Diaraf vs CS Sfaxien

12:00 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Nkana vs Raja Casablanca

12:00 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Orlando Pirates vs Enyimba

12:00 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Salitas vs Etoile du Sahel

3:00 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Al Ahli Benghazi vs ES Sétif

Liga de expansion mx

7:00 p.m.–fuboTV, TUDN USA–Celaya vs Dorados

9:05 p.m.–fuboTV, TUDN USA–Correcaminos UAT vs Tlaxcala

11:05 p.m.–fuboTV, TUDN USA–Cimarrones de Sonora vs Tapatío

Thursday

olympic mens qualifying

5:00 p.m.–FS1, TUDN USA, fuboTV–USA vs Costa Rica

7:30 p.m.–CBS All Access, fuboTV–Mexico vs Dominican Republic

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE

1:55 p.m.–fuboTV, TUDN–Molde vs Granada

1:55 p.m.–fuboTV, TUDN, Galavision–Shakhtar Donetsk vs Roma

1:55 p.m.–fuboTV, TUDN, UniMas–Arsenal vs Olympiakos

1:55 p.m.–fuboTV, TUDN–Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham

4:00 p.m.–fuboTV, TUDN, Galavision–Young Boys vs Ajax

4:00 p.m.–fuboTV, TUDN–Rangers vs Slavia Prague

4:00 p.m.–fuboTV, TUDN USA–Villarreal vs Dynamo Kyiv

4:00 p.m.–fuboTV, TUDN, UniMas–AC Milan vs Manchester United

Copa Libertadores

8:30 P.M.–fuboTV, beIn Sports–Atlético Nacional vs Guaraní

LIGA MX

10:00 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA–Pachuca vs Tigres UANL

copa do brasil

8:30 p.m.–fuboTV, Fox Soccer Plus–Caldense vs Vasco da Gama

Copa sudamericana

6:15 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Aucas vs Guayaquil City

6:15 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Guaireña vs River Plate

6:15 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Metropolitanos vs Academia Puerto Cabello

8:30 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Cobresal vs Palestino

8:30 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Carlos Manucci vs Melgar

8:30 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–La Equidad vs Deportivo Pasto

Liga de expansion mx

8:00 p.m.–fuboTV–Atlante vs Alebrijes de Oaxaca