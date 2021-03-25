Costly mistake sinks U-23 USMNT vs. Mexico in Olympic qualifying group finale

The Under-23 U.S. Men’s National Team will play for its Olympic life on Sunday, but the Americans will do so fresh off a defeat to their most bitter rival.

A costly mistake from Sebastian Soto that led to an Uriel Antuna goal deep in the first half doomed the U-23 USMNT to a 1-0 defeat vs. Mexico in their group stage finale in Concacaf Olympic Qualifying on Wednesday. Antuna scored the winner in the 45th minute, pouncing on an errant back pass from Soto to fire the ball into the back of the net.

The result at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara moved the Mexicans to a perfect nine points and locked up the top spot in Group A while leaving the USMNT in second place with six points.

Jason Kreis’ side will face the Group B winner — which will be one of Canada or Honduras — on Sunday in the decisive semifinal game that will determine the Americans’ Olympic fate.

It was almost a flawless opening 45 minutes from a defensive standpoint for the Americans, but an ill-advised gave the tournament host nation the game’s only goal. Antuna broke open the deadlock in the final minute of the first half, picking off an errant back pass from a withdrawn Soto before netting via a low effort.

The Mexicans were close to having a great look on goal earlier in the first half when left back Alejandro Mayorga got the better of USMNT right back Julian Araujo in the 28th minute. American central defender Mauricio Pineda stopped the ensuing shot with a well-timed slide tackle, though.

Mexico was forced into a substitution 11 minutes after goalkeeper Luis Malagon suffered an ugly left arm injury while attempting to clear a USMNT free kick. Aragon was replaced by Sebastian Jurado.

Soto nearly atoned for his blunder in the 58th minute, unleashing a shot that was deflected just wide of the far post.

The USMNT had one of its better chances on the night a minute later, with midfielder Johnny Cardoso sending a weak header right into the arms of Jurado following a corner kick from the right.

Group A finished with Mexico in first place, the Americans in second, Costa Rica in third, and the Dominican Republic in fourth. Costa Rica routed the Dominicans to the tune of 5-0 earlier in Wednesday’s doubleheader.