De La Torre's first goal for Heracles sends club to victory

Luca De La Torre’s long wait for his first goal with Eredivisie side Heracles Almelo came to an end on Sunday with the American playing the hero.

De La Torre’s diving header in the 93rd minute proved to be the winner as Heracles defeated PEC Zwolle 2-1 on Sunday afternoon. It was the midfielder’s first goal in 24 combined appearances for the club and it also helped the club snap a three-match winless run.

After PEC Zwolle tied things up in the 63rd minute, Heracles looked to have taken the lead in the 65th. However, Delano Burgzorg’s goal was waved off after VAR ruled in favor of offsides.

Heracles’ late pressure paid off though with the 22-year-old De La Torre getting on the end of Kasper Lunding’s cross to head home for an important three points.

Here is Luca De La Torre’s first goal for Heracles. #USMNT pic.twitter.com/8poOUVfA3j — Larry Henry Jr (@lhenry019) March 7, 2021

De La Torre finished the match with 74 completed passes out of 83 while also winning three of seven duels. The midfielder has delivered a strong season to date for Heracles and will now hope his first goal gives him confidence going forward.

Heracles next travels to ADO Den Haag on March 13th, sitting 14 points clear of the relegation zone.