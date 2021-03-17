Dike's hot streak continues with double in Barnsley win

Daryl Dike’s day started with news that he was earning his second call-up to the U.S. Men’s National Team. The day ended with the Orlando City striker continuing his dream loan run at Barnsley with his first brace for the English League Championship side.
Dike scored a pair of goals in Barnsley’s 3-1 EFL Championship road win over Wycombe Wanderers on Wednesday evening. It was his first multi-goal performance in England, helping Barnsley earn its ninth league victory out of the past 10 matches.
After Cauley Woodrow’s penalty kick goal put the visitors ahead 1-0 going into halftime, Dike needed little time in the second half to double Barnsley’s lead. He rose highest on a cross from Mads Juel Andersen and headed home in the 49th minute.
Dike slammed the door shut on any comeback hopes for the home team, sliding home to volley Callum Brittain’s low cross for his fifth goal in seven matches.
The 20-year-old forward has been at the forefront of Barnsley’s move up the league table, helping them to a current fifth place spot in the heart of the promotion playoff race.
Up next for Dike and his teammates is a home date against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.
Glad I didn’t say Dike’s selection was a waste because he was sloppy against TnT today, that would be embarrassing. Bad enough I said last week I didn’t think he was EPL ready.
I love it. Even tho to be fair it was against lowly Wycombe.
Now $15 millions seem fair.
I think that 10 million just went up.
Second goal today was Dike best goal I have seen so far in England. Great job showing as a target looking for a pass and then making a run splitting defenders in the six yard box. Bed of all was finishing!