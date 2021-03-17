Dike's hot streak continues with double in Barnsley win

Daryl Dike’s day started with news that he was earning his second call-up to the U.S. Men’s National Team. The day ended with the Orlando City striker continuing his dream loan run at Barnsley with his first brace for the English League Championship side.

Dike scored a pair of goals in Barnsley’s 3-1 EFL Championship road win over Wycombe Wanderers on Wednesday evening. It was his first multi-goal performance in England, helping Barnsley earn its ninth league victory out of the past 10 matches.

After Cauley Woodrow’s penalty kick goal put the visitors ahead 1-0 going into halftime, Dike needed little time in the second half to double Barnsley’s lead. He rose highest on a cross from Mads Juel Andersen and headed home in the 49th minute.

Dike slammed the door shut on any comeback hopes for the home team, sliding home to volley Callum Brittain’s low cross for his fifth goal in seven matches.

The 20-year-old forward has been at the forefront of Barnsley’s move up the league table, helping them to a current fifth place spot in the heart of the promotion playoff race.

Up next for Dike and his teammates is a home date against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.