Dynamo vs. Earthquakes to start 2021 MLS season as league announces home openers

Circle your calendars. The 2021 MLS home opener dates are here.

Major League Soccer announced on Wednesday afternoon the first home games for each of its 27 teams in the upcoming campaign. Among the games that were revealed were the season opener between the Houston Dynamo and visiting San Jose Earthquakes on April 16, expansion side Austin FC’s first game away to the LAFC a day later, and a showdown between the reigning league champion Columbus Crew and traveling Philadelphia Union on April 18.

Another notable match is Austin FC’s home opener, which is scheduled for June 19 vs. the Earthquakes following the completed construction of Q2 Stadium.

FC Cincinnati will also open up a new soccer-specific venue with its first home fixture at West End Stadium on May 16. The team welcomes fellow Eastern Conference side Inter Miami in that affair.

Here is the full list of 27 home openers for the 2021 season (local teams listed first):

APRIL 16

Houston Dynamo vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota United

APRIL 17

New York Red Bulls vs. Sporting Kansas City

CF Montreal vs. Toronto FC

Orlando City vs. Atlanta United

LAFC vs. Austin FC

FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids

D.C. United vs. New York City FC

Nashville SC vs. FC Cincinnati

Chicago Fire vs. New England Revolution

APRIL 18

Inter Miami vs. LA Galaxy

Columbus Crew vs. Philadelphia Union

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Portland Timbers

APRIL 23

Sporting Kansas City vs. Orlando City

APRIL 24

New York City FC vs. FC Cincinnati

Toronto FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

San Jose Earthquakes vs. FC Dallas

Atlanta United vs. Chicago Fire

Minnesota United vs. Real Salt Lake

New England Revolution vs. D.C. United

Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami

Colorado Rapids vs. Austin FC

Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo

APRIL 25

LA Galaxy vs. New York Red Bulls

may 1

Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City

may 16

FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami

June 19

Austin FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes