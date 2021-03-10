Dynamo vs. Earthquakes to start 2021 MLS season as league announces home openers

Circle your calendars. The 2021 MLS home opener dates are here.
Major League Soccer announced on Wednesday afternoon the first home games for each of its 27 teams in the upcoming campaign. Among the games that were revealed were the season opener between the Houston Dynamo and visiting San Jose Earthquakes on April 16, expansion side Austin FC’s first game away to the LAFC a day later, and a showdown between the reigning league champion Columbus Crew and traveling Philadelphia Union on April 18.
Another notable match is Austin FC’s home opener, which is scheduled for June 19 vs. the Earthquakes following the completed construction of Q2 Stadium.
FC Cincinnati will also open up a new soccer-specific venue with its first home fixture at West End Stadium on May 16. The team welcomes fellow Eastern Conference side Inter Miami in that affair.
Here is the full list of 27 home openers for the 2021 season (local teams listed first):
APRIL 16
Houston Dynamo vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota United
APRIL 17
New York Red Bulls vs. Sporting Kansas City
CF Montreal vs. Toronto FC
Orlando City vs. Atlanta United
LAFC vs. Austin FC
FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids
D.C. United vs. New York City FC
Nashville SC vs. FC Cincinnati
Chicago Fire vs. New England Revolution
APRIL 18
Inter Miami vs. LA Galaxy
Columbus Crew vs. Philadelphia Union
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Portland Timbers
APRIL 23
Sporting Kansas City vs. Orlando City
APRIL 24
New York City FC vs. FC Cincinnati
Toronto FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
San Jose Earthquakes vs. FC Dallas
Atlanta United vs. Chicago Fire
Minnesota United vs. Real Salt Lake
New England Revolution vs. D.C. United
Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami
Colorado Rapids vs. Austin FC
Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo
APRIL 25
LA Galaxy vs. New York Red Bulls
may 1
Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City
may 16
FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami
June 19
Austin FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
