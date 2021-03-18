Ferreira winner, Ochoa heroics lead USMNT U-23's past Costa Rica in Olympic qualifying opener

Jesus Ferreira began 2021 by scoring a pair of goals for the U.S. Men’s National Team and followed that up with a winning goal for the Under-23 side in its Concacaf Olympic Qualifying opener.
Ferreira’s first-half finish gave the Americans the lead and David Ochoa’s nine-save masterpiece made that goal stand up in a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica in Thursday’s Group A opener in Guadalajara, Mexico.
It was a frantic start by both teams, who had chances denied early by each other’s goalkeeper. Ochoa made a pair of first-half saves on Adrian Martinez to keep the Americans level while Kevin Chamorro was quick to deny Ferreira in the second minute.
Sam Vines unlocked the Costa Rican backline in the 35th minute by sending a cross from the left wing, which an onrushing Ferreira slotted home for the breakthrough goal. It was relief for Ferreira, who had sent a golden opportunity off the post in the third minute.
Goool de Ferreira 🇺🇸
Goool de Ferreira 🇺🇸
Adentro que están cenando, ya gana Estados Unidos 🔥
🇺🇸Estados Unidos 1-0 Costa Rica 🇨🇷
🔴EN VIVO
🇲🇽 https://t.co/8zRExhrIPU
🇺🇸 https://t.co/qCmZ3EKZhu#ATokyo2020 I #USMNT I #VamosTico pic.twitter.com/vvBBNf1PwH
— TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) March 18, 2021
Ochoa continued to stand tall for the Americans as he repelled efforts from MLS players Luis Diaz and Randall Leal after halftime. The Real Salt Lake goalkeeper bailed out his backline, who started feeling the pressure from the Costa Rican attack.
Ferreira came close to doubling his tally in the 64th minute after Hassani Dotson’s through ball sent him on a one-on-one situation. His first touch was poor which ultimately saw the FC Dallas forward only muster a poked chance which Chamorro blocked.
Jurguens Montenegro almost stole one point for Los Ticos in the 84th minute, but his header off a corner kick deflected out off of the left post.
The Americans hung on for a 1-0 victory, a positive first step towards booking a spot in the knockout round. With three points claimed, Kreis can now look to rotate his roster ahead of Sunday’s clash with the Dominican Republic, with the group finale against Mexico looming large.
Yikes. This team has been in camp together?
Well, lets hope the Mexico game ends up being just a friendly ahead of the knock out.
If there has been any significant progress in the quality of US soccer in the last 20 years, it wasn’t apparent from this game. This was like a US game from 20 or 25 years ago. Take advantage of a breakdown in the opponent defense, get outplayed for most of the game and have great goal keeping save the game until the final whistle blows. I remember the last two U-20 teams under Tab Ramos played much better than this U-23 team. One of those only lost the championship at altitude in Mexico in over time. That team went toe to toe with Mexico. So many sloppy unforced turnovers by the US in this game, it was ridiculous. Players with plenty of time and space who passed right to a Tico player. Herrera was especially awful. Don’t we have anyone better than that at his position? The only good thing is that we won even though we certainly didn’t deserve to.
Terrible performance. Clearly they did not have legs and were extremely rusty. Hopefully this will improve or we miss another cycle.
You have to take into account the fact that the players currently competing in this tournament are basically our 3rd stringers for this age bracket. Even 15 years ago our best U-23s would likely have still been in MLS or even College (McKennie, Adams, Pulisic, Richards, Reyna, Sargent, Dest, Reynolds, Cannon, Aaronson, McKenzie, EPB, etc…).
Yes, it was a disappointing performance, but the fact that we have so many
U-23s as starters & core members of the Sr USMNT puts the performance in this tournament sheds a different light in comparison to past Olympic Teams.
This is the difference between the US and the world powers of soccer, they have a deeper pool. If our senior team which is basically all age eligible for this tournament except for Brooks and steffen they would probably walk through this qualifying. Not saying there isn’t some talent but not nearly the same as other countries.
If you are referring to Right Back, Julian Araujo seems would be the player who could replace the right back. I’m only assuming you were referring to the right back because of the players you were mentioning.
Yes, Reggie Cannon, Sergino Dest, and Bryan Reynolds are all better than Herrera that’s why they aren’t available. That was Costa Rica’s A U23 against our 3rd and 4th choices at almost every position. Most of CR are regulars for either Sapriss or Alajuelense and are in midseason form and fitness with their teams at the top or near top of the table. Leal and Diaz are good MLS regulars. Luckily as I know we’ll bring a Crew fan Diaz struggles with his finishing.
All of these US players play in MLS or better. I think most are starters. As a group they have better resumes than the U-20 teams in qualification of the recent past. So, the fact that we can’t play our best players is irrelevant. I’m comparing them to players who were younger and less accomplished. They played pretty poorly and should be called out. They are professional players and shouldn’t be making simple passes right to the opposition.And many of these took place before the altitude or heat could have really affected them. Thinking about this more, you see college players who are 18-21 playing for national championships who are still amateurs and play with much more poise and ability in sports like football and basketball.
No one is saying there shouldn’t be questions asked. Herrera who struggled at times started every group stage match at the 2017 WC. This was Pineda’s first competitive match for the US so hopefully he’ll settle down and he did some in the 2nd half. Yueill is perhaps the biggest disappointment he’s played a ton in MLS and for the NT and he looked poor.
Well………… Kreis is MLS circa 2010.
LOL. Third string essentially. 90 degree heat at 6000 feet. First match in 4 to 5 mths fo most. Have u ever played in those conditions? I have. Its a joke when people criticize in a scenario like this. No clue. First match against a team made up of players in midseason from, playing in heat and some at 3300 feet, where most of the squad comes from two teams, so they r very familiar w each other. The opponent is always disciplined, physical and compact at all levels. The disrespect constantly shown to CCAF opponents away by US fans can only be described as pure ignorance…..emotional imbalance, and/or pure delusion. The worst fans in the US r US mens Nats only fans…used to be eurosnobs but men Nat team fans now blow them away for their general ignorance, delsuion and cluelessness. The fact they came away w a result in these conditions, against that opponent and circumstances, going that deep in the pool is actually impressive. Our players overseas are now garnering real respect …. our fans are mostly still laughed at. How can’t they be? Oh yeah, the field was a bumpy, dry piece of crap also. Solid result overall if you understand what 2 plus 2 is.
Mission accomplished, not pretty but did enough. Hopefully the CBs calm down a little going forward.
I thought Pineda was worse than Glad…Glad seemed more composed…
Happy for the team to have gotten 3 points today.
Definitely Ochoa was the Man of the Match and saved us today. Ferreira, Lewis Dotson, Glad, Vines worked hard and did fine for the first match of the qualifications. Pineda was a mixed bag and was scarily shaky in the first half. Andres Perea and Saucedo did much better than their starting counterparts. The US captain, Jackson Yueill was a disappointment. Yueill pretty much left the two center backs hung out to dry in the first half and did not take initiative to get more involved with the ball distribution from the back. I could see Costa Rica did some man marking to try to discourage Yueill from getting the ball, but being the leader in this team he should have done better than becoming a spectator in the build up. When Andres Perea came in at the hour mark, Perea shouldered the responsibility and handled the ball respectfully. The U23-MNT and Kries need to step up and show much better than today in the next game.