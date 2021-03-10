Jordan Siebatcheu: "I will be very happy to play for the USMNT"

The striker position in the U.S. Men’s National Team player pool is chock full of interesting prospects, and another candidate is now set to join the competition.

Young Boys striker Jordan Siebatcheu has made headlines in recent weeks with his goal-scoring exploits in Europa League, and the American-born, French-raised striker has made it clear he is ready to accept a national team call-up from the country of his birth.

“Yes, I have decided, I made my choice a few weeks ago. I will be very happy to play for the USMNT,” Siebatcheu told CBS Sports. “I am very focused right now with (Young Boys) and hope to play with the national team — if that possibility is presented.”

Siebatcheu, 24, has enjoyed a strong season for BSC Young Boys in the Swiss Super League while on loan from Ligue 1 side Rennes, with 12 goals and three assists in 29 matches across all competitions. He also scored three goals in Young Boys in 6-3 aggregate victory over Bayern Leverkusen in the Europa League round of 32.

Born in Washington D.C. before moving to France at the age of two, Siebatcheu received one call-up to the France U-21 national team in 2018. During Dave Sarachan’s tenure as head coach, U.S. Soccer reportedly reached out to gauge Siebatcheu’s interest in representing the United States, but he declined the call-up at the time.

It appears Siebatcheu is now ready to accept a USMNT call, and with friendlies against Jamaica and Northern Ireland set for late March, he could take part in his first USMNT camp if Berhalter elects to call him up.