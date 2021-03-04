Josh Sargent: "There will be more goals to come"

Being one of the leading figures in what is considered the U.S. Men’s National Team’s ‘Golden Generation’ can be challenging, especially as a member of a very high-profile attack alongside Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, Borussia Dortmund youngster Gio Reyna and others.

Josh Sargent understands what is expected of him as a USMNT member in a top-5 European league. The 21-year-old Werder Bremen striker ended a three-game scoring drought in last week’s 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

“Scoring a goal always helps boost your self-confidence,” Sargent said in an interview with the Werder Bremen website. “My goal against Frankfurt was important, but I don’t really listen to what people are saying. I’m focused on myself. There will be more goals to come.”

Sargent’s game-winning goal last week against Eintracht Frankfurt gives him five goals and three assists in all competitions this season. He has compiled 11 goals and nine assists for Bremen over the equivalent of two full seasons, emerging this season as a consistent starter for the first time in his career.

“I’ve been able to learn a lot at Werder so far,” Sargent said. “Of course I’d like to score more often, but I’m still young and have time to continue learning, to work and to get better.

“As a striker, it would be dumb not to want to be the top scorer for your team,” Sargent said. “I want to be that guy. The season isn’t over yet and I will keep working hard towards that goal.”

Werder Bremen currently sits in 12th place in the Bundesliga, comfortably clear of the relegation zone the club barely avoided last season. Bremen’s next two matches against FC Koln on Sunday followed by relegation threatened Arminia Bielefeld are big opportunities to secure precious points before taking on Bayern Munich on March 13th.

“Two good results would put us in a strong position,” Sargent said. “They’re important games for us, but also for our opponents. We really want to win both games.”