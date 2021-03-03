Juventus exercises $22 million transfer option to keep Weston McKennie

When Weston McKennie first arrived at Juventus, his loan move was seen as the Italian champions taking a flier on a young American with tons of potential. More than a half a season later, McKennie has proven himself to be much better than Juventus could have hoped.

The Serie A side announced on Wednesday the decision to trigger the purchase option on McKennie’s loan from Bundesliga side Schalke, completing a $22.3 million transfer that could rise to $30 million with performance bonuses.

McKennie has also signed a new contract with Juventus through the 2024-2025 season.

McKennie has emerged as a standout on Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus side, playing in 31 matches in all competitions, scoring four goals to break the record for most Serie A goals by a U.S. Men’s National Team player. He also played a role in Juventus capturing the Italian Super Cup.

McKennie’s transfer comes as Schalke is in the midst of a nightmare season that will see the club likely relegated from the Bundesliga. Even if Juventus had chosen not to buy McKennie, a transfer this summer would have been guaranteed given McKennie’s performances.

McKennie and Juventus face Lazio on Saturday as they try to close the gap on Serie A leader Inter Milan. Juventus is also still alive in the UEFA Champions League, with a Round of 16 second leg looming against FC Porto on Tuesday after Juve suffered a 2-1 first-leg loss.