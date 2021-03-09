Juventus-Porto headlines This Week's Soccer on TV and Online

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus two seasons ago with the goal of helping the Italian giants capture the elusive Champions League title, but that quest could be cut short if Juve can’t rally to overcome a surprising deficit against FC Porto.
Last time around, Porto struck and struck early, twice I might add. Shocking a rather relaxed Juventus backline with a goal in the first minute of play after a poor pass from Rodrigo Bentancur to his goalie was intercepted by Mehdi Taremi and knocked in. They did it again coming out of half-time, this time it was Moussa Marega assisted by Wilson Manafa in a pass inside the box that looked way too easy.
The Dragons took advantage of two lackluster defensive starts in the first leg, but Juventus would score. In the 82nd minute Federico Chiesa, which makes the hole this squad needs to climb out of on Tuesday just a little shallower. Juventus will have the home-field advantage and also have a well-rested Cristiano Ronaldo, who came off of the bench for just 21 minutes of action in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Lazio.
Juventus-Porto headlines a quartet of UEFA Champions League offerings this week, along with plenty of Europa League and Women’s Champion League action. Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig take on Liverpool in Budapest, while Borussia Dortmund will rely on Erling Haaland with several of their stars out against Sevilla.
Here is a look at This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this week:
Top 5 Matches to Watch
- Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla – Last time around it was a shootout between these two clubs in Germany. Dortmund will be without several key players in this one, but should have Erling Haaland on Tuesday. He has scored a brace in three of his last four games.
- Manchester United vs AC Milan – The marquee clash of the Europa League Round of 16 features two of the tournament’s favorites. With league titles looking more and more unlikely for both, the Europa League offers them each an excellent chance for silverware.
- Liverpool vs RB Leipzig – Liverpool leads this series 2-0 on aggregate, but the reigning Premier League champions have been performing very poorly back in England. The Reds have lost three of their last four matches since beating Leipzig back in mid-February. RB Leipzig has been on a roll since that first-leg defeat, winning four straight to stay on Bayern Munich’s heels in the Bundesliga title race.
- Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona – This match-up would top the list if not for PSG’s 4-1 advantage from the first leg. The return leg in Paris feels like a bit of a foregone conclusion, but memories of Barcelona’s historic comeback against PSG in 2017 make this a match still worth keeping tabs on.
This Week’s Soccer on TV and Online
Tuesday
UEFA Champions League
3:00 p.m.–CBS All Access, Galavision, fuboTV–Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla
3:00 p.m–CBS Sports Network, fuboTV–Juventus vs Porto
UEFA WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
10:00 a.m.–beIn Sports, fuboTV –PSG vs Sparta Praha
English League one
2:45 p.m.–ESPN+–Portsmouth vs Sunderland
INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE
9:00 a.m.–ESPN+–ATK Mohun Baga vs NorthEast United FC
COPA LIBERTADORES
4:15 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Wanderers vs Bolivar
4:15 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Santos vs Deportivo Lara
6:30 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Union Espanola vs Independiente de Valle
Wednesday
UEFA Champions LEague
3:00 p.m.–fuboTV, TUDN –PSG vs Barcelona
3:00 p.m.–fuboTV, TUDN–Liverpool vs RB Leipzig
PREMIER LEAGUE
1 p.m.–NBCSN, fuboTV– Manchester City vs Southampton
La Liga
1:00 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club Bilbao
Bundesliga
12:30 p.m.–ESPN+– Arminia Biefield vs Werder Bremen
COPA LIBERTADORES
5:15 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Universidad Catolica vs Libertad
7:30 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Gremio vs Ayacucho
7:30 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Universidad Chile vs San Lorenzo
7:30 p.m.–beIN SPORTS, fuboTV–Caracas vs Junior
LIGA MX
9:00 p.m. –fuboTV, Fox Soccer Plus, TUDN USA –Monterrey vs Leon
AUSTRALIAN A-LEAGUE
3:05 a.m.–ESPN+–Sydney FC vs Western United
COPA ARGENTINA
3:10 p.m. –fuboTV– Ban Field vs Club Atletico Guemes
5:20 p.m. –fuboTV– Atletico Tucuman vs Comunicaciones
7:30 p.m.–fuboTV– Independiente vs Villa Mitre
UMAGlesi Liga
10:00 a.m.–fuboTV–Dila vs Lokomotivi Tbilisi
Thursday
UEFA Europa league
12:55 p.m.–fuboTV, TUDN–Ajax vs Young Boys
12:55 p.m.–fuboTV, TUDN–Slavia Praha vs Rangers
12:55 p.m.–fuboTV, TUDN–Dynamo Kyiv vs Villarreal
12:55 p.m.–fuboTV, TUDN–Manchester United vs Milan
3:00 p.m.–fuboTV, TUDN–Granada Vs Molde
3:00 p.m.–fuboTV, TUDN–Roma vs Shakhtar Donetsk
3:00 p.m.–fuboTV, TUDN–Olympiakos Piraeus vs Arsenal
3:00 p.m.–fuboTV, TUDN–Tottenham Hotspur vs Dinamo Zagreb
Copa Libertadores
7:30 P.M.–fuboTV–Guarani vs Atletico Nacional
priMERA-A
7:00 p.m.–fuboTV–Macara vs Emelec
LIGA MX Femenil
10 p.m. –fuboTV–Chivas vs Toluca
AUSTRALIAN W-LEAGUE
3:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Wanderers
5:35 a.m. –ESPN+– Perth Glory vs Canberra Untied
