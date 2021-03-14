SBISoccer.com

Lynden Gooch scores winner in Sunderland's EFL Trophy Final triumph

Lynden Gooch scores winner in Sunderland's EFL Trophy Final triumph

Americans Abroad

Lynden Gooch scores winner in Sunderland's EFL Trophy Final triumph

By March 14, 2021 1:36 pm

By |

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland are in the midst of a push to climb back up to the League Championship and Sunday provided a signature moment that could help provide some momentum in that quest.

Gooch scored the winning goal in Sunderland’s 1-0 victory over Tranmere Rovers on Sunday in the EFL Trophy Final at Wembley Stadium.

Gooch raced onto a perfect long pass from Aiden McGeady and calmly struck his shot past the on-rushing Tranmere goalkeeper for the only goal in the EFL Trophy Final, a tournament consisting of teams from EFL League One and EFL League Two.

Sunday’s triumph comes as Sunderland is in an outstanding run of form, having gone 6-0-1 in its past seven matches to climb into fourth place in League One, just two points behind Peterborough for the second of two automatic promotion spots (first-place Hull City has a comfortable lead atop the table).

Gooch has been with Sunderland for the better part of a decade, having debuted when the Black Cats were in the Premier League and enduring the team’s demise, which saw Sunderland relegated in consecutive seasons. Given the team’s current form, a climb back up to the League Championship is looking like a good possibility, with Gooch a key figure in the team’s push for promotion.

, , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

Add your comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More from

More SBI
Home