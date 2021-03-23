Mewis, Morgan, Dahlkemper headlines USWNT squad for Sweden, France friendlies

U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach Vlatko Andonovski announced his 23-player squad to face Sweden and France in friendly matches this April.

With the SheBelieves Cup defense still in mind, Andonovski’s roster set to travel to Europe next month features a large turnover of twenty-one players from the one seen in February.

Manchester City midfielder Sam Mewis returns to the National Team after missing last month’s tournament to rehab an injury suffered in January. Mewis has been enjoying a successful run since returning at club level, scoring in five of her last six appearances.

Mewis is among the six European-based players in the squad, alongside teammates Abby Dahlkemper, Rose Lavelle and crosstown rival Christen Press.

The NWSL is represented by 17 players including the likes of Alex Morgan, Crystal Dunn and Carli Lloyd, who is on the verge of receiving her 300th National Team appearance.

Defender Casey Krueger and midfielder Jaelin Howell were the two players cut from Andonovski’s latest roster.

“I give our larger pool of players credit for always making selections difficult, but this group going to Europe has shown consistent quality in their performances as well as in their abilities to contribute to the overall chemistry of the team,” Andonovski said. “I wouldn’t say it’s safe to say the 18 [2020 Olympic roster] are going to come from this 23.”

The USWNT will face Sweden on April 10 in Stockholm before traveling to La Havre to take on France on April 13.

Here is the full roster:

GOALKEEPERS: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash; 5), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 0), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 67)

DEFENDERS: Alana Cook (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA; 2/0), Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City, ENG; 65/0), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars; 28/1), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC; 109/24), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit; 134/2), Margaret Purce (Sky Blue FC; 6/1), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 182/0), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit; 51/0)

MIDFIELDERS: Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars; 108/20), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC; 91/20), Rose Lavelle (Manchester City, ENG; 51/14), Catarina Macario (Olympique Lyonnais, FRA; 3/1), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash; 21/4), Samantha Mewis (Manchester City, ENG; 70/21)

FORWARDS: Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC; 299/124), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride; 173/108), Christen Press (Manchester United, ENG; 142/60), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign; 173/57), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC; 3/0), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage; 33/10)