MLS Ticker: Fire top NYCFC in preseason opener, Atlanta United wins big, and more

The games are underway. The preseason ones, anyway.

MLS teams began playing their first preparatory matches ahead of the 2021 season on Saturday, with the Chicago Fire knocking off New York City FC by a 2-1 mark in the preseason opener. The Fire came from behind in the tilt in Orlando, Florida, overcoming a first-minute own goal from Francisco Calvo with finishes from Robert Beric and Elliot Collier on each side of halftime.

Three other matches were played on Saturday, including Atlanta United’s 3-0 victory vs. USL League One outfit Tormenta FC. Tyler Wolff, Jake Mulraney, and Erick ‘Cubo’ Torres all found the back of the net in the exhibition game at the Five Stripes’ practice facility.

Elsewhere, Sporting Kansas City used a hat-trick from Homegrown player Wilson Harris and a Gianluca Busio tally to rout USL Championship side Phoenix Rising, 4-0, in a three-period scrimmage in Chandler, Arizona.

Things did not go as well for FC Cincinnati, which suffered a 3-0 defeat to USL Championship club Louisville City at the MLS team’s training ground.

ATLANTA UNITED SIGNS CENTERBACK DE JOHN

Atlanta United bolstered its defensive corps on Friday, adding veteran centerback Alex De John. The 29-year-old De John last played for rival Orlando City for two seasons. He made 12 appearances for the Lions in those campaigns, including six substitute appearances in 2020.

RSL ACQUIRES ECUADOREAN WINGER Julio on loan

Real Salt Lake have added to its attacking options, acquiring Ecuadorean winger Anderson Julio on loan from Liga MX club Atletico San Luis. Julio, 24, joins RSL after making four starts in 12 appearances for the Mexican outfit this season.

WHITECAPS ADD BRAZILIAN midfielder alexandre

There is a new midfielder on the Vancouver Whitecaps’ roster following the team’s signing of Brazilian youngster Caio Alexandre. The Whitecaps added Alexandre from Botafogo in his native country, and he has signed a contract that runs through 2024. The 22-year-old Alexandre scored five goals in 50 appearances across all competitions last season for the Brazilian club.