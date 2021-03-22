MLS Ticker: NYCFC signs Chris Gloster, Orlando City adds homegrown striker, and more

New York City FC has addressed one of the bigger holes in its roster on Monday, adding a former U.S. Men’s National Team left back with European experience and a past representing the rival New York Red Bulls.

NYCFC announced the signing of defender Chris Gloster from Eredivisie club PSV Eindhoven on Monday. The 20-year-old American signed a three-year deal with the MLS side that includes team options for an additional two.

In order to acquire Gloster, NYCFC first sent $100,000 in General Allocation Money to the Red Bulls in exchange for his homegrown priority rights. An additional $300,000 will also be sent if certain performance-based incentives are met.

The Montclair, New Jersey native previously represented the Red Bulls Academy and New York Red Bulls II before signing with German outfit Hannover 96 in 2018.

Gloster joined PSV in August 2019 and made 14 appearances with Jong PSV in the Dutch second division in his first season. The former Under-20 U.S. Men’s National Team fullback’s playing time dropped severely last year and he was eventually told to find a new club after playing just six games in the Eerste Divisie.

Gloster’s arrival to the Big Apple comes after NYCFC traded veteran left back Ronald Mataritta to FC Cincinnati in December. New York City FC also added 23-year-old Malte Amundsen earlier this offseason, giving head coach Ronny Deila multiple options on the left side of the defense.

revolution sign pair from usl team

The Revolution bolstered the depth on their squad on Monday, signing Revs II defender Jon Bell and midfielder Maciel to first-team contracts.

Bell made 15 appearances in his first professional season in USL League One last year. The 23-year-old centerback adds another option for head coach Bruce Arena in the heart of the defense, where the likes of Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler and Collin Verfurth are all possibilities.

Maciel, 21, also had a busy year with Revolution II, appearing in all 16 of the team’s games. The midfielder joined from the academy of Brazilian club Botafogo in January 2020.

Orlando city adds homegrown striker

Orlando City added academy product Wilfredo Rivera to a three-year first-team deal, the club announced Monday.

The 17-year-old forward joined Orlando City Academy in 2018, eventually featuring with Orlando City B in USL League One last year. Rivera scored a team-high three goals in fifteen appearances.

The Puerto Rico native is the Lion’s ninth homegrown signing of all time and sixth currently rostered.

rapids land international slot from atlanta united

The Colorado Rapids made a move for an international roster spot, agreeing to a trade with Atlanta United. The Rapids sent $225,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money to the Five Stripes in exchange for the extra international slot.