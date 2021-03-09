MLS Ticker: Red Bulls add Gutman in deal with Atlanta United, Whitecaps sign defender, and more

The New York Red Bulls have addressed their need for left back depth, and worked a deal with a rival to do so.

Atlanta United announced the permanent signing of Gutman via transfer from the Scottish Premiership side on Tuesday. In addition, the Five Stripes have loaned Gutman to the Red Bulls for the 2021 MLS season.

The Five Stripes received a 2024 third-round draft pick from the Red Bulls in exchange for Gutman’s services on loan, and could also receive up to $50,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money.

Gutman, 24, signed with Celtic in January 2019, but was eventually loaned out to FC Cincinnati for the 2020 MLS season. He appeared in 29 combined appearances for Cincinnati during that time before returning to Celtic.

A former MAC Hermann Trophy winner, Gutman starred at the University of Indiana, leading the Hoosiers to consecutive College Cup appearances. He will now prepare to fight for minutes in Harrison, New Jersey this season.

Whitecaps acquire veteran defender Gaspar

The Vancouver Whitecaps added experience to its backline ahead of the start of 2021 preseason camp with the loan acquisition of Bruno Gaspar.

Gaspar joins on loan from Sporting Lisbon for the upcoming season and will occupy an international roster spot. The Whitecaps will also have the option to acquire Gaspar permanently at the end of his loan.

The 27-year-old can play as a right or left back, but has mainly played on the right side of the backline. Gaspar recently helped Olympiacos win the 2019-20 Super League and Greek Football Cup competitions while on loan from Sporting Lisbon.

In total, Gaspar has played in over 200 matches for club and country, featuring four times for Angola, his father’s home country. He will look to jump right into Marc Dos Santos’ starting lineup this April.

LAFC add CAL Jennings in trade

LAFC’s offensive attack continued to grow on Tuesday with Bob Bradley’s side signing forward Cal Jennings.

The Western Conference club added Jennings’ College Protected List rights in a trade with FC Dallas, in exchange for a natural third-round pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. Jennings also signed with LAFC from USL club Indy Eleven after the trade was completed.

Jennings, who had recently signed a contract with Indy Eleven, spent the 2020 campaign with Memphis 901 FC. The 23-year-old appeared in 14 of the team’s 15 games in Group G, and finished first on the team with nine goals, on 17 shots on goal.

The 5-foot-11 forward was originally selected in the first round (17th overall) of the 2020 MLS SuperDraft by FC Dallas following a standout collegiate career at the University of Central Florida. In four years at UCF, Jennings scored 46 goals in 64 games, including 18 goals as a senior in 2019.

He now joins an LAFC attack which features Carlos Vela, Brian Rodriguez, and others.

D.C. United secures venezuelan forward on loan

D.C. United also made a roster move on Tuesday, acquiring 19-year-old Venezuelan forward Jovanny Bolívar.

Bolivar joins the Black and Red on a one-year loan from his native Deportivo La Guaira . The loan also comes with an option to buy, should the Black and Red decide to do so.

Bolívar started his professional career Deportivo and made his senior debut in January 2019. In two seasons with the club, Bolívar scored four goals in 28 appearances across all competitions. He’s also featured for the Venezuelan Under-20 Men’s National Team.