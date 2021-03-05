MLS Ticker: Red Bulls sign Harper, Rapids give Vines extension, and more

The New York Red Bulls have signed another promising youngster to their roster. This time, though, it is an American coming from abroad.

The Red Bulls announced on Friday morning that they have completed the transfer of Cameron Harper, an Under-20 U.S. Men’s National Team winger. Harper joins the Red Bulls from Scottish power Celtic and has signed a three-year deal that includes a team option for a fourth.

The 19-year-old attacker had been with Celtic since September 2018. He spent most of his time at the club training with the Under-18 side, but recently made his professional debut by starting in a 1-1 draw vs. Hibernian FC in January. The 61-minute shift was his lone appearance this season.

rapids gives vines, rubio multi-year extensions

The Colorado Rapids have locked up the futures of a pair of starters, including one U.S. Men’s National Team player.

The Rapids announced on Friday that they have signed both left back Sam Vines and forward Diego Rubio to new deals. Vines agreed to a four-year extension that runs through the 2025 season and Rubio inked a two-year contract that includes a team option for an additional season.

Vines started each of the 18 matches he featured in for the Rapids last campaign. The 21-year-old U.S. international scored one goal and had three assists in those appearances. Rubio, 27, got the nod in 12 of the 16 matches he played in in 2020. He contributed three goals and four assists.

union bring back bendik

Joe Bendik is staying put in the City of Brotherly Love with the reigning Supporters’ Shield winners.

The Philadelphia Union announced on Friday that they have signed Bendik to a new contract. The veteran MLS goalkeeper was a free agent after having his last deal expire at the end of the 2020 season, but he will remain with the team he has been with for the past two campaigns.

The 31-year-old Bendik was the primary back-up to Andre Blake this past year, making one start and two appearances for the Union during their run to the Supporters’ Shield.

revolution add draft pick KIZZA

The New England Revolution have bolstered their attacking options, signing their first round draft pick to a deal.

The Revolution announced on Friday that they have added forward Edward Kizza to the roster ahead of the upcoming campaign. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 22-year-old Kizza, who was taken 24th overall in the 2021 MLS Draft, spent three years at the University of Pittsburgh before turning pro. He netted 31 times in 53 appearances from 2017-2019.