Orebro reacquires Gall on loan for Allsvenskan season

Romain Gall had waited for his next opportunity to play in the Swedish Allsvenskan after seeing playing time fade at Malmo, but now the American midfielder will have a new chance this spring.

Orebro announced on Tuesday they’ve reacquired Gall on loan for the upcoming Allsvenskan season. Gall spent the second-half of last season at Orebro, totaling 10 combined appearances for the Swedish side.

After making 14 appearances with Norwegian side Stabaek during the first half of the season, Gall was sent to Orebro, where he scored one goal and added two assists.

“I’m happy to be back,” Gall said in a club interview. “When I came here last year, it felt great. It felt good with players, leaders and the way we played. If I were to leave Malmö, I wanted to return to Örebro, it was an easy choice. It will be fun to meet everyone again and start this season. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Gall joined Malmo in 2018 after excelling in his final season at Sundsvall. The 26-year-old scored nine goals and added eight assists in 41 combined appearances for Malmo, but since has seen his role diminish at the club.

A former U.S. Under-18 and Under-20 Men’s National Team player, Gall made one appearance for the USMNT in 2019 under then-interim head coach Dave Sarachan. Gall has not been called into the USMNT since then, but will hope to spark his career after a slow period at Malmo.

“It is with great pleasure that I welcome Romain back to Örebro,” Orebro manager Axel Kjall said. “During the autumn, he was an important player for us and only got better the longer the season lasted. His qualities in the offensive game combined with his personality will strengthen us as a team.”

“Romain has shown a great willingness to come back to Örebro and it feels great that we manage to row this in port. Thanks also to Malmö for a good dialogue and good cooperation.”

Orebro finished seventh in the Allsvenskan table last season and kicks off the new campaign on April 10th against Goteborg.