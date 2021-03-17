Pulisic, Reyna, Musah headline USMNT roster for March friendlies

Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and Yunus Musah are among the names headlining the 26-player squad called in for the U.S. Men’s National Team’s March friendlies against Jamaica and Northern Ireland.
Gregg Berhalter has called in a larger-than-normal group in part because several of the team’s players will be unable to travel to Northern Ireland due to COVID restrictions.
The USMNT will take on Jamaica on March 25 in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, three days before traveling to Belfast to take on Northern Ireland on March 28.
Missing from the group is Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, who has been dealing with a variety of injury issues and has been allowed to stay in Italy to recover.
Among the players included are Yunus Musah, who earlier this week committed his international future to the United States, and Bryan Reynolds, who recently made his Serie A debut with AS Roma.
Also in the squad is Daryl Dike, who has enjoyed an outstanding run of form on loan with English League Championship side Barnsley, and Luca De La Torre, who has emerged as a regular starter for Dutch side Heracles.
The team’s Bundesliga-based players will not travel with the team to take on Northern Ireland due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions involved with such travel. The same applies for Reggie Cannon and Tim Weah.
Here is the full squad called in for the March friendlies (*- denotes players who will only take part in the friendly against Jamaica):
GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge/BEL; 4/0), Chituru Odunze (Leicester City/ENG; 0/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG; 19/0)
DEFENDERS (10): John Brooks* (Wolfsburg/GER; 39/3), Reggie Cannon* (Boavista/POR; 13/0), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona/ESP; 5/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 19/3), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht/BEL; 20/1), Erik Palmer-Brown (Austria Wien/AUT; 2/0), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 41/1), Bryan Reynolds (Roma/ITA; 0/0), Chris Richards* (Hoffenheim/GER; 1/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 8/0)
MIDFIELDERS (7): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT; 2/1), Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 25/2) Tyler Adams* (RB Leipzig/GER; 12/1), Luca de la Torre (Heracles/NED; 1/0), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 18/4), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 2/0), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton Wanderers/ENG; 1/0)
FORWARDS: (6): Daryl Dike (Barnsley/ENG; 1/0), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen/FRA; 2/2), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 34/14), Gio Reyna* (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 2/1), Josh Sargent* (Werder Bremen/GER; 12/5), Tim Weah* (Lille/FRA; 10/1)
i like the keeper choices but would have left steffen home so we could audition second choice keepers. i assume he is there to bail out his city situation and get him minutes. but he has gotten hurt recently and we really need to know more what our 2nd and 3rd options are. also going to lob the thought grenade in here that “club form” seems to matter only for insurgent players and not for perceived starters. if you are already “in the tent” you can apparently soak up splinters and that’s ok. at minimum points to performance on the NT should be deciding such things and it’s been years since Steffen played like the dominating guy who seized the job.
delaTorre is pointless. he got an inexplicable cap for being at Fulham before, and was the color beige on the field. sufficiently unregarded he didn’t get U23 looks despite being age eligible. but i guess a goal and 2 assists all season in the goal happy dutch league is somehow “club form” so have at it. we have a ton of MF options to sort through and this was the last pretournament window to do so. waste of time.
Also, no McKenzie. I know Ives’ argument in favor of Ream (veteran leadership, locker room influence), but I don’t know how you take a guy who has seen virtually no playing time since about October.
Berhalter’s quote “don’t read too much into guys not on the roster it was likely due to travel restrictions” I haven’t seen a specific mention of McKenzie yet but I would assume it played a part. He hasn’t been playing the last couple weeks so might be a slight injury as well.
I’m not super surprised about McKenzie missing out right now. What I don’t care for personally is CCV being left behind for Ream, who, as you mentioned, has barely played at all this season.
I’m assuming rest related, he wouldn’t have travel restrictions. He’s played every minute their last 10 matches and that’s over 6 weeks. They’ve got 9 matches from April 2 and May 8th to finish as well.
I’m still in awe that we can put together this kind of team. Check out the 1990 US world cup club list: Portland Timbers, Baltimore Blast, Bay Blackhawks, Milwaukee Wave, SV Meppen, Fort Lauderdale Strikers, Washington Stars, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Albany Capitals, BSG Energie Cottbus, Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Bay Blackhawks, Albany Capitals, UCLA Bruins, UCSB Gauchos, Miami Sharks, Washington Stars, Győri ETO FC, FC Volendam
It’s been a wild ride since those days!!!
I guess my question would be CCV. He’s been getting good reviews with Bournemouth and I watched him against Swansea he looked good. Championship schedule is pretty rough so perhaps Bournemouth asked for rest.
This has been my very recent hobbyhorse – and all the more so with Ream in there.
A little surprised. Gioacchini has 4 goals in 24 appearances in Ligue 2; Siebatcheu has 8 goals in 19 appearances in the Swiss Super League, and another 3 goals in 9 Europa games. He seems more productive than Gioacchini.
Also, I would have liked to see Green, maybe instead of Lletget who Berhalter already knows very well. And taking Ream, Reynolds and Acosta instead of Yedlin, CCV and Cardoso is questionable to me.
Cardoso is in Guadalajara with U23s. Green’s club said yesterday that he has been slowly recovering from Covid so might be related to fitness level.
The report was that Green was available for Furth’s game today, maybe not 90 minute ready though. Maybe they want to ease him back slowly.
Would also only be available for first match because of German travel restrictions, so if he can’t start is it worth for him to travel for 15-30 mins? If I’m his club that’s a firm no since we’re in a promotion fight.
where is McKennie?
Article says he is resting from a few injuries he has picked up.
Bro, it says plainly in the article why McKennie isnt there….he has been dealing with an injury and theyballowed him to stay with Juventus to recover
Surprised to see Gioacchini called over Siebatcheu..?
Very surprised. I guess I assumed with the information about him wanting to represent the US that was said because he was getting called up
maybe he has paperwork to complete for the OK from FIFA?
Berhalter said travel restrictions for Siebatcheu and Hoppe.