Pulisic, Reyna, Musah headline USMNT roster for March friendlies

Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and Yunus Musah are among the names headlining the 26-player squad called in for the U.S. Men’s National Team’s March friendlies against Jamaica and Northern Ireland.

Gregg Berhalter has called in a larger-than-normal group in part because several of the team’s players will be unable to travel to Northern Ireland due to COVID restrictions.

The USMNT will take on Jamaica on March 25 in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, three days before traveling to Belfast to take on Northern Ireland on March 28.

Missing from the group is Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, who has been dealing with a variety of injury issues and has been allowed to stay in Italy to recover.

Among the players included are Yunus Musah, who earlier this week committed his international future to the United States, and Bryan Reynolds, who recently made his Serie A debut with AS Roma.

Also in the squad is Daryl Dike, who has enjoyed an outstanding run of form on loan with English League Championship side Barnsley, and Luca De La Torre, who has emerged as a regular starter for Dutch side Heracles.

The team’s Bundesliga-based players will not travel with the team to take on Northern Ireland due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions involved with such travel. The same applies for Reggie Cannon and Tim Weah.

Here is the full squad called in for the March friendlies (*- denotes players who will only take part in the friendly against Jamaica):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge/BEL; 4/0), Chituru Odunze (Leicester City/ENG; 0/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG; 19/0)

DEFENDERS (10): John Brooks* (Wolfsburg/GER; 39/3), Reggie Cannon* (Boavista/POR; 13/0), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona/ESP; 5/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 19/3), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht/BEL; 20/1), Erik Palmer-Brown (Austria Wien/AUT; 2/0), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 41/1), Bryan Reynolds (Roma/ITA; 0/0), Chris Richards* (Hoffenheim/GER; 1/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 8/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT; 2/1), Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 25/2) Tyler Adams* (RB Leipzig/GER; 12/1), Luca de la Torre (Heracles/NED; 1/0), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 18/4), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 2/0), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton Wanderers/ENG; 1/0)

FORWARDS: (6): Daryl Dike (Barnsley/ENG; 1/0), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen/FRA; 2/2), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 34/14), Gio Reyna* (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 2/1), Josh Sargent* (Werder Bremen/GER; 12/5), Tim Weah* (Lille/FRA; 10/1)