Reyna and Pulisic goals help USMNT beat Northern Ireland, extending winning streak to five

Things are clicking right now for the U.S. Men’s National Team, and it has a first road win vs. a European nation in six years to show for that.
The USMNT used goals from Giovanni Reyna and Christian Pulisic on either side of halftime to record a 2-1 victory over Northern Ireland on Sunday. The narrow win at Windsor Park in Belfast was the Americans’ first as visitors against a European side since 2015, and extended their current winning streak to five games.
Reyna provided the opener at the half-hour mark with a deflected shot while Pulisic added the eventual winner in the 59th minute with a penalty kick he earned. Northern Ireland made things tight late, however, with a ferocious half-volley from Niall McGinn.
The USMNT had multiple opportunities to make it 3-0 during the final 30 minutes, including on a couple of looks by substitute striker Daryl Dike, but could not put them away.
Gregg Berhalter’s side opened the scoring with its first shot of the match, as Reyna unleashed a shot from distance that took a big deflection before looping into the back of the net.
Pulisic doubled the USMNT lead just before the game reached an hour, firing a low penalty home after being fouled in the 18-yard box.
Substitute midfielder Brenden Aaronson could have made it 3-0 five minutes later, but he awkwardly hit the ball over the frame after getting on the end of a cross from Antonee Robinson.
Dike then came up with a pair of chances that almost gave him his first international goal. He had a 78th-minute look saved by the foot of Northern Ireland goalkeeper Conor Hazard, and was denied again minutes later on a chance at the near post.
The inability to find a third and put the game well out of reach made for a nervier finish. McGinn hit a thunderous effort in the 88th minute that soared over USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen, but the Americans held on to grab their first road victory vs. a European nation since beating Germany, 2-1, on June 10, 2015.
Sunday’s match also served to cap-tie Yunus Musah to the United States as his fourth national team appearance. Bryan Reynolds also made his USMNT debut on Sunday, replacing Sergino Dest at halftime and marking his debut by playing a role in the sequence that led to Pulisic’s goal.
The USMNT will reconvene in a couple of months, as a friendly away to Switzerland is scheduled for May 30.
Dike has a chance of being a player who gets fouled, but gets red carded. Sounds silly but in CCAF it is actually possible down in Central America. Players r going to fly off him, stay down and act like they were shot, and they are going to get the call most of the time due to incompetent officiating….and cultural bias. I have heard from so many of my CA friends over the years how it wasn’t fair that other teams players were so big. Of corse the foul was on that player because they are to big. If it was once or twice I wouldn’t comment…..but it was clearly a widespread thought. The officials of those regions clearly agreed.
i think you need one big body tall target forward off the bench in world cup quali. i think he’s battling with siebatcheu for thatkind of job and whatever you think of how dike looked today, the coach played jordan both games not dike.
in terms of how other teams and refs react to big players, is what it is. they pose an advantage in a way. you may get some joy but the other teams don’t just lay down for it. they will flop, pick fights. that comes down to watching how you play and minding your temper.
People need to stop saying Dike is “a better version of Altidore”. They’re entirely different players. Dike times his runs in behind really well, takes up great and intelligent positions, and is a constant goal threat. Altidore prefers to play facing to goal, doesn’t have particularly strong technical reputation, and is more of a passing forward despite his size. So other than them both being big, strong looking guys who both play(ed) in MLS, there really isn’t much of a reason to keep saying he’s a better “version of Altidore”. They have two completely different approaches to the position, and it’s a terrible take. Note: I’m not saying that it’s a racist take, as no fans are out there saying Zardes and Altidore are better or worse versions of each other, and this is probably because they’re not built the same. Americans have a reputation abroad for reducing players into builds and athleticism profiles sometimes and clustering players together or expecting them to play a certain way because of this. I think takes should revolve around how someone actually plays and produces, not how they look on the pitch or fill out a uniform.
Thanks for addressing this, I agree with your whole comment. Just like Fifa has regens, some nations have second coming of players.
Acosta was a liability. He gives it up too cheaply for this formation.
It was also hard to not notice how much better we were once Dike got in there. His end product wasn’t the greatest today but he looked like the missing piece – that big, strong target guy who could push-n-shove and win headers in the box and get on the end of stuff. We’ve got all those flashy guys buzzing around all over the field who can dribble anybody, they just need somewhere to put the ball at the end and I think Dike might be the answer there. Dike got about 3-4 clean opportunities in about the last 20 minutes alone and looked like a better version of Jozy Altidore.
Ref was really favoring the NI defenders with Dike. They’d grab and pull and as soon as Daryl brushed them they’d crumble and get the whistle. Always a problem for bigger players. It just takes the ref one time though to say play on and he’s in all alone. Aaronson continues to look good on the break he set up Dike at least maybe twice.
dike was shaky against TnT, omitted the other day against jamaica, came in off the bench today, two silver platter setups and no goals. even if you liked how he played coming off the bench game 2 means you have some work to do before playing a serious role. he’s probably below sargent zardes ferreira etc.
I agree Acosta had a poor day. I thought it boiled down to NI being a good harassing defensive team. Acosta wasn’t up to the speed of play and they keep getting onto him in possession. Most nights in Concacaf are going to be more this level of intensity so it is probably telling.
I do think we were shopping for bench 6s with some players on the U23s this week. Not sure he did enough the second game to get ahead of Yueill. But not comfortable Yueill is physical enough for tough Concacaf contests.
I like the formation with these caveats. Long went too far forward on occasion, leaving us more vulnerable to a counter attack. I think none of the back 3 should go into the opponent box except on a corner kick. Although he was okay today, when playing 3 in the back, Ream needs to be replaced by someone with speed. It will work better if we have Adams and McKennie as defensive mids. I doubt this formation will work with Mexico as the opponent. It should work with every other team in CONCACAF, though.
It looked like a formation that could be used as a change up in the future or if injury dictates. I’m not really sure what it gains us if everyone is available as Dest and Robinson seemed in the same space the last game. I’d rather have Musah and Wes with Adams protecting the CBs instead of three CBs.
razor – I think the formation has more validity if we make a small tweak and when we have the full team.
changes:
1) CBs used: Richards (LCB), Brooks (CB), Miazga/Long (RCB).
2) Adams & McKennie as the CMs.
3) Tweak: 3-4-2-1 push the CF further forward. Use a pair of Pulisic, Reyna, & Musah under the CF. Musah if we need more defense…Reyna if we need to unlock a bunker.
These minor changes would yield a better on field product.
we don’t have the defensive quality to remove defenders from the field, period. it’s a formation for teams with stud marking players. we didn’t look that great on defense today — gave up a goal — and lost the last two times we tried this. c’mon people.
Dike was a revelation.
Poor mans Lukaku
bruh, why did you do that🤣