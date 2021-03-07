Sargent scores for second straight match for Werder Bremen

Josh Sargent looks to be finding his goalscoring form at the right time for Werder Bremen, who moved a step closer to Bundesliga survival on Sunday.
Sargent scored for the second-consecutive match as Florian Kohfeldt’s side earned a 1-1 draw with Cologne. The result moves the club nine points clear of the relegation zone with 11 matches to play this season.
After a scoreless first-half, Sargent put Werder Bremen ahead in the 66th minute after heading home at the back post. The U.S. Men’s National Team striker was left alone on a cross and made Cologne’s backline pay with a cool finish into the bottom corner.
It was Sargent’s fourth goal of the season.
And here is Josh Sargent's 4th goal of the season matching last year's total pic.twitter.com/yTiP6s2c99
— Trevor MacDonell (@realBlueberry52) March 7, 2021
Werder Bremen could only settle for one point though as Jonas Hector’s equalizer in the 83rd minute finished the match at 1-1.
Sargent and Werder Bremen next travel to Arminia Bielefeld on Wednesday before a huge home clash with Bayern Munich on March 13th.
Sargent and Dike are starting to show signs as the top 2 CF. Retire Jozy for good
You can see his movement before the cross comes in that creates space and allows him to attack the ball and head the ball with some power.
Well, he said there’d be more goals …
The week is ending OUTSTANDING!!!
It’s really nice to see American forwards actually scoring goals for their European clubs. I remember just 10 years ago we would have been happy as a fanbase just to see a player get playing time and starts at these clubs, and the best scenario possible is for the USMNT to have multiple center forwards scoring bunches of goals at club level. We aren’t quite there yet, but it’s coming along nicely. The choices used to be between guys who were merely in the squad in Europe or MLS guys who didn’t quite seem able to replicate form against better opponents. With the improvement of MLS to add depth and the emergence of real and potentially elite attacking talent abroad, the US side is definitely trending up.
10 years ago it was pretty much… Dempsey…
The games I’ve seen, Sargent has done lots of the little things, worked hard for the team. Really awesome to him warming up- reaping rewards. This whole process will help him over his career with its inevitable ups and down, hot and cold streaks.
10 years ago!! Try 4 years ago. Maybe 3 but I think 3 years back we started seeing signs of Americans playing around top leagues. But it wasn’t that long ago we were just happy seeing any American get on the field
10 years ago would have been better than 3 or 4. The Brek Shea era group never developed, major injuries to Gatt and Gyau hurt as well.