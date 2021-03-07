Sargent scores for second straight match for Werder Bremen

Josh Sargent looks to be finding his goalscoring form at the right time for Werder Bremen, who moved a step closer to Bundesliga survival on Sunday.

Sargent scored for the second-consecutive match as Florian Kohfeldt’s side earned a 1-1 draw with Cologne. The result moves the club nine points clear of the relegation zone with 11 matches to play this season.

After a scoreless first-half, Sargent put Werder Bremen ahead in the 66th minute after heading home at the back post. The U.S. Men’s National Team striker was left alone on a cross and made Cologne’s backline pay with a cool finish into the bottom corner.

It was Sargent’s fourth goal of the season.

And here is Josh Sargent's 4th goal of the season matching last year's total pic.twitter.com/yTiP6s2c99 — Trevor MacDonell (@realBlueberry52) March 7, 2021

Werder Bremen could only settle for one point though as Jonas Hector’s equalizer in the 83rd minute finished the match at 1-1.

Sargent and Werder Bremen next travel to Arminia Bielefeld on Wednesday before a huge home clash with Bayern Munich on March 13th.