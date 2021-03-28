SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic looked back to his old self for the U.S. Men’s National Team on Sunday, pulling the strings and even scoring his 15th international goal along the way.

The Chelsea winger scored the second goal in a 2-1 friendly victory over Northern Ireland at Windsor Park, while also delivering many positive moments for Gregg Berhalter’s side. Pulisic beat out Gio Reyna and Aaron Long for MOTM honors.

Pulisic went the distance in Sunday’s friendly, teaming up nicely with Siebatcheu and Reyna in the from of the USMNT attack. The 22-year-old did well to create chances for his teammates in the opening half, which carried over after halftime.

Pulisic delivered the eventual winning goal for the Americans after drawing a penalty kick in the 59th minute. He slid a right-footed shot underneath Conor Hazard for his 15th international goal for the USMNT.

Cool as ya like. 😎@cpulisic_10 slots it straight up the middle to give the 🇺🇸 a 2-0 lead in Belfast. pic.twitter.com/gDXDDpj9C3 — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) March 28, 2021

Even after scoring from the penalty spot, Pulisic stayed busy as he sprung Daryl Dike and Brenden Aaronson in separate attacks. He finished the match completing 44 of his 51 passes while also completing four dribbles and making seven recoveries.

What did you think of Pulisic’s performance? Who was your pick for Man of the Match?

Share your thoughts below.