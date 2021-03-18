SBI USMNT U-23 Man of the Match: David Ochoa

David Ochoa was seen as a surprise starter for the U.S. Men’s National Team in Thursday’s Concacaf Olympic qualifying opener, but the Real Salt Lake goalkeeper showed why Jason Kreis gave him the nod with a stellar showing that helped the Americans open their qualifying campaign with a victory.

Ochoa made nine saves as the Americans claimed a 1-0 win over Costa Rica at the Concacaf Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Mexico. Ochoa’s outstanding performance made him the easy pick for SBI Man of the Match

While the Americans claimed the win and notched the only goal of the match, Costa Rica had the majority of the offensive chances and was denied on several occasions by the Real Salt Lake goalkeeper. Ochoa was up to the task early as his defensive backline started frantic, denying Adrian Martinez twice as well as Yurguin Roman’s free kick.

Ochoa continued to face pressure after halftime, but was up to the task on multiple occasions against Costa Rica’s heavyweights. Randall Leal and Luis Diaz both were denied by Ochoa in the early minutes while the youngster continued to rack up the saves as the half went on.

Ochoa earned Man of the Match honors ahead Jesus Ferreira, Sam Vines and Hassani Dotson.

