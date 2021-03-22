SBI USMNT U-23 Man of the Match: Hassani Dotson

Hassani Dotson did not start for the U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team on Sunday night, but he did have the final say in an eventual group stage win over the Dominican Republic.

Dotson came off the bench to score two goals as the Americans claimed a 4-0 victory over the Dominicans at the Concacaf Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Mexico. Dotson’s goals came in a five minute span, which made him the pick for SBI Man of the Match.

Jason Kreis’ side picked up its game after halftime with Dotson coming off the bench and making a major impact. After Jackson Yueill broke the deadlock in the 61st minute, Dotson had his say on the match with a pair of confident finishes.

Dotson’s first goal caught Dominican Republic goalkeeper Johan Guzman by surprise as he hit a low drive into the bottom-left corner.

2-0, USYNT! @MNUFC's Hassani Dotson hands the U.S. a cushion in the second half 👌 pic.twitter.com/luFLIEyiKz — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 22, 2021

The Minnesota United midfielder capped off his strong performance off the bench by converting his second goal of the match. His right-footed shot ended up in the bottom-left corner to make it 3-0 to the Americans.

Hassani Dotson's second goal of the night. 😍 pic.twitter.com/7tJfqWKlIr — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 22, 2021

The Americans added a fourth goal later in the half with Djordje Mihailovic scoring his first goal of the tournament.

Dotson earned Man of the Match honors ahead of Mihailovic, Yueill and Sam Vines.

