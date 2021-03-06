The SBI Show: Episode 303 (with special guest Duane Holmes)

It was an eventful week in American soccer, between the announcement of a U.S. Men’s National Team opponent, the successful exploits of several Americans Abroad, and controversy striking at U.S. Soccer and MLS, and the latest episode of The SBI Show has it all covered.

Episode 303 of The SBI Show discusses the USMNT’s March friendly against Jamaica, the Olympic Qualifying training camp squad and the players missing from the group, the controversy surrounding Blaise Matuidi’s transfer to Inter Miami, and much more.

Huddersfield Town midfielder and USMNT prospect Duane Holmes joins SBI Show host Ives Galarcep to discuss his return to Huddersfield, his first experience with the USMNT, and his desire to return to the national team fold.

You can listen to The SBI Show on Spotify, the Apple Podcast App and Soundcloud, and you can listen to Episode 303 here: