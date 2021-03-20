Timmy Chandler scores his first goal of season in Eintracht Frankfurt win

Eintracht Frankfurt just recorded a big win, and it was Timmy Chandler who came off the bench to punctuate the victory.

Chandler scored his first goal of the German Bundesliga season on Saturday, delivering the final blow in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 5-2 triumph over FC Union Berlin. The 30-year-old Chandler — who entered the home game in the 77th minute — netted two minutes into stoppage time by pushing a low pass home from about eight yards out.

(You can see his strike beginning at the 5:23 mark)

The finish gave Chandler his first goal since May 26, 2020. On that day, the former U.S. Men’s National Team right back delivered a late leveler in a 3-3 draw with SC Freiburg.

Chandler has seldom seen the field this campaign, making just seven substitutes appearances that have totaled 82 minutes. He has also played a combined 31 minutes as a back-up in two DFB-Pokal matches.

The American and Eintracht Frankfurt currently hold the fourth-place spot in the Bundesliga, a position that would qualify them directly for next season’s UEFA Champions League. The club’s next match is away to Borussia Dortmund on April 3 following the completion of the upcoming international break.