U-23 USMNT eliminated from Olympic qualifying after rally falls short vs. Honduras

The Under-23 U.S. Men’s National Team’s wait to return to the Olympics will extend to at least 16 years after the latest disappointment in qualifying.

.The U-23 USMNT saw its hopes of playing in this year’s summer games went up in a cloud of smoke on Sunday via a 2-1 Concacaf Olympic Qualifying semifinals loss to Honduras. The Americans tried to rally back from a two-goal deficit, but a Jackson Yueill bomb from distance was as close as they got.

The loss at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico, eliminated the USMNT from qualifying and will extend the team’s absence from the summer games to at least 16 years. Honduras, meanwhile, punched its ticket to the international tournament for the fourth consecutive cycle.

The Hondurans also knocked the Americans out in the semifinals of the last qualifying campaign in 2015.

Making it all the more difficult to swallow for Jason Kreis’s side was that the winner came off a blunder from David Ochoa. The USMNT goalkeeper took too much on the ball in the face of a high press in the 47th minute, and his ensuing pass was deflected into his net by former Honduras’ Luis Palma.

The goal followed an opener that came in the fourth and final minute of first-half stoppage time, as Honduran striker Juan Carlos Obregon bundled the ball home following a headed assist from Denil Maldonado.

A minute after Jose Reyes missed a glorious chance to make it 3-0 for los catrachos, the Americans cut the deficit in half with Yueill’s blast from distance. The USMNT captain picked up the ball from around 25 yards out and capitalized on the time and space allowed by unleashing a potent blast to the top left corner.

The USMNT came close to an equalizer in the 69th on a bending low free kick from Yueill, but Honduras goalkeeper Alex Guity got down quick to push the effort wide.

Jonathan Lewis also had a pair of looks to equalize, first with a 62nd-minute header that was nodded clear by Honduran left back Wesly Decas and then with a golden opportunity in the 83rd that he mis-hit from inside the six-yard box.

In addition to heading to Japan, Hondurans move onto the Concacaf Olympic Qualifying final. They will face either tournament host Mexico or Canada.