U-23 USMNT eliminated from Olympic qualifying after rally falls short vs. Honduras

The Under-23 U.S. Men’s National Team’s wait to return to the Olympics will extend to at least 16 years after the latest disappointment in qualifying.
.The U-23 USMNT saw its hopes of playing in this year’s summer games went up in a cloud of smoke on Sunday via a 2-1 Concacaf Olympic Qualifying semifinals loss to Honduras. The Americans tried to rally back from a two-goal deficit, but a Jackson Yueill bomb from distance was as close as they got.
The loss at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico, eliminated the USMNT from qualifying and will extend the team’s absence from the summer games to at least 16 years. Honduras, meanwhile, punched its ticket to the international tournament for the fourth consecutive cycle.
The Hondurans also knocked the Americans out in the semifinals of the last qualifying campaign in 2015.
⚽️ ¡GOL de @FenafuthOrg! 🇭🇳 Luis Palma amplía la ventaja a 2-0 sobre @USYNT | #CMOQ pic.twitter.com/sFEDlyCKAz
— Concacaf (@Concacaf) March 28, 2021
Making it all the more difficult to swallow for Jason Kreis’s side was that the winner came off a blunder from David Ochoa. The USMNT goalkeeper took too much on the ball in the face of a high press in the 47th minute, and his ensuing pass was deflected into his net by former Honduras’ Luis Palma.
The goal followed an opener that came in the fourth and final minute of first-half stoppage time, as Honduran striker Juan Carlos Obregon bundled the ball home following a headed assist from Denil Maldonado.
A minute after Jose Reyes missed a glorious chance to make it 3-0 for los catrachos, the Americans cut the deficit in half with Yueill’s blast from distance. The USMNT captain picked up the ball from around 25 yards out and capitalized on the time and space allowed by unleashing a potent blast to the top left corner.
⚽️ ¡ GOAL @USYNT! 🇺🇸 Jackson Yueill shortens the difference! | #CMOQ pic.twitter.com/K3JfBgbV4m
— Concacaf (@Concacaf) March 28, 2021
The USMNT came close to an equalizer in the 69th on a bending low free kick from Yueill, but Honduras goalkeeper Alex Guity got down quick to push the effort wide.
Jonathan Lewis also had a pair of looks to equalize, first with a 62nd-minute header that was nodded clear by Honduran left back Wesly Decas and then with a golden opportunity in the 83rd that he mis-hit from inside the six-yard box.
In addition to heading to Japan, Hondurans move onto the Concacaf Olympic Qualifying final. They will face either tournament host Mexico or Canada.
It’s sad. I’m pissed.I’m not shocked. I said it before- Kreis was a very uninspired pick- he is MLS circa 2010. His player selections were poor- no creators, no one with an eye for goal. The only dynamic player picked was Llanez- his going down was a big blow. Kreis’ adjustments in game and game to game weren’t there either. Nothing happened in the previous matches inspired confidence- lead me to believe we had this- that is for sure.
In the end though- it is probably a blessing in disguise with the very packed schedule this summer. We’d likely have had to send a similar C squad and been embarassed.
Focus too much size and speed, and not much technical player or creative players, add mediocre coach. no Clark or Bello?
The US play was sloppy. There were too many poor passes and uncontrolled balls. Quite a bit of that was made worse by the failure of players to make good runs without the ball or to take up better spots to help the team.
The best from the Honduran League were better than the best from MLS.
Question are there any players on this team that should get a call to the senior team? My opinion is there maybe two and sorry about spelling if I get them wrong: Jackson Huell and Mihilovic. No one else stood out to me. Maybe Ochoa until he pretty much passed the ball to a Honduran player to his right when it seemed he had an American player wide open in front of him in the middle of the field.
It felt like I was watching the senior team from 2-3 years ago. Piss poor passing, zero movement, gapping midfield space for opposition to counter into, no linking, poor touch, no idea where to go with the ball before receiving it, tactics that just want to pass around the back and wings and then cross but couldn’t even get to the cross part because we’d lose possession too often. Night and day to the current senior team in what I’ve seen since Wales thru today. Felt like watching a couple bottom dweller MLS clubs and we were the really bad one.
no surprise. I can’t even remember the last time we made it to the Olympics
Definitely sad. But look at the bright side. I’d rather Reyna, Adams, McKennzie, Musah, Aaronson, Richards, Cannon, Reynolds and Pulisic play for the MNT rather than the Olympic team. However, got to think if Dike, Richards, Aaronson, Cannon or Reynolds were on the Olympic team that may have been the difference.
i agree, personally i think the whole point to the age group exercise is to feed the senior team, so it has done its job. i just think our empire building and tactical inflexibility is showing up when we get right to the edge each time but don’t make it. that suggests a steady marginal talent level playing each time straight to its level with little coaching boost. we obviously need to be more defensive or aggressive at this semi stage.
Hard to judge individual players since our U-23 program has long been terrible. The first time around I was disappointed. Now I’m just annoyed by the ineptitude displayed year after year. I’m not expecting greatness but if you can’t even draw against Honduras you have some serious problems to address.
i think there is a paradox where the senior coach adores club form but with our availability issues you might do better to cynically aim for MLS players and people struggling in their european careers. i know the pandemic got in the way but the consistent results suggest maybe spend more time drilling a particular unit as opposed to wasting a bunch of U23 games on players you can’t get.
i mean, this is who we started out playing u23:
GOALKEEPERS (2): Jonathan Klinsmann (Hertha BSC/GER; Newport Beach, Calif.), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes; Alamo, Calif.)
DEFENDERS (9): Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy; Lompac, Calif.), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea City/WAL; Southend-on-Sea, England), Marco Farfan (Portland Timbers; Portland, Ore.), Jack Maher (Indiana; Caseyville, Ill.), Matthew Olosunde (Manchester United/ENG; Trenton, N.J.), Donovan Pines (D.C. United; Clarksville, Md.), Lucas Pos (FC Lausanne-Sport/SUI; Irvine, Calif.), Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic/ENG; Milton Keyes, England), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United FC; Arlington, Mass.)
MIDFIELDERS (6): Derrick Jones (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Penn.), Cameron Lindley (Orlando City SC; Carmel, Ind.), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire; Lemont, Ill.), Keaton Parks (New York City FC; Plano, Texas), Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers; Alexandria, Va.), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; St. Paul, Minn.)
FORWARDS (6): Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers; Bethesda, Md.), Josh Perez (LAFC; La Habra, Calif.), Emmanuel Sabbi (Hobro IK/DEN; Columbus, Ohio), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen/GER; O’Fallon, MO), Tim Weah (Celtic FC/SCO; Rosedale, N.Y.), Haji Wright (Schalke/GER; Los Angeles, Calif.)
so you either tell yourself this worked out as a senior development team — and i am not against favoring senior graduation — or we need to do a better job guessing who we could really be able to play come qualifying.
i can’t see this as a referendum on the age group because we aren’t getting full availability of players who are either “graduated” out of age group ball or not released. it’s not that big a deal. u20 is the more serious barometer since we get 99% of our selections and few pulisic types are graduated at that point.
however i do question the coaching and tactics when quali after quali we seem to trip over the hurdle at about the same place. we’re obviously marginal on talent (rostered). we don’t strategize like it.
not sure why we are playing a risky high line on a free kick in a 0-0 game.
we really need to get rid of the whole keeper passing notion. at every level it’s costing us goals allowed, and not really contributing to offense the other way. launch the ball upfield and be done with it. do that this game and we’re still in OT. just silly.
i mean, no pressure, fine, but we plainly are not rene higuita smooth. a couple decades ago if a cutesy keeper allowed a goal it would happen once and be ordered ceased. so much of this is when a pile of cute becomes concept. far as i am concerned this is undisciplined.
Well that was disappointing. The coaching of this group was horrid, with next to no tactics or adjustments made all tournament.
I get we didn’t have our first choice players…but the players we did have were all experienced professionals. I expected better of coaches, the players, and ultimately the federation. Kreis should not be allowed a US coaching position again. Ernie should be put under a microscope…and if Gregg had any part in the decision to hire Kreis he too should be held accountable.
Only good thing is now we can focus on getting the best players into the Sr. USMNT, and stop all the BS.
the emphasis on implementing a style gets in the way of tactics. in fact, trying something else to get a result would undermine the missionary goal. the style concept also prevents the team from adjusting to who does and does not end up available for selection.
Well,…yee-ah! You are so right. And the coaching and leadership has to be held accountable. At the same time, the Euro U21 tournament is going on. Germany, Spain (Spain!), Belgium, Holland, France, etc. – all playing such attractive, flowing and WELL COACHED soccer. Young men showing up and playing with skill on the ball, convoiction, authority, and intensity. This is really sad and shameful. The system is incoherent, the coaching is atrocious, the level of intensity and effort from the indivdual players on the team meandering and inconsistent, like playing an Olympic qualifier with a ticket to Tokyo on the line was just a little Sunday project, a model airplane I’m building in the basement, I might get to today, maybe, maybe later……a side hustle, an absent minded after thought of a stroll on the pitch. Can’t string 3 passe to gether or maintain possesion for more than 5 seconds. Giving he ball away cheaply, over and over again. The better team won. Good on them. Bien pa’ los Catrachos. Watching he Mexico U23s play, it is so clear that they are so far better coached, so better organized on the field, so much more intense and passionate, not mention exquisitely skilled and tactically aware. The players adjust to each other, show for the ball, sprint to get into passing lanes when play comes their way. Micro-adjusting to be inside defensive pockets, evenly, equidistant from oppsing defenders, either side of them (like all gtood teams do) and available for the ball, etc. etc. etc…..9/10 a US player heads a 50/50 ball in the middle-third, or defensive half and it goes to no one, or right to an opposing player. 9/10 a Mexican player wins a header, they put it on the feet of a team-mate. That is coaching, coaching, coaching. Not to mention that Mexican soccer in general, has some of the best and best trained, professional sports pyschologist in CONCACAF. US Soccer Federation, WAKE UP!
it’s hard to hire a serious coach to coach U23 and if you did they would probably want independence from the missionary malarkey, selection and tactical control. part of the problem is that as of Klinsmann U23 became part of the Empire in which one implements their System. we should know by now GB is not on to some amazing tactical concept that HAS to be taught everyone, but he is empowered as though it is gospel. so i have a feeling the shadow of the senior team coach is over all these age group coaches when they think about selections and formations and tactics.
Nothing brave about this effort today. Its too bad, these players are now stamped w/ this loss forever. Most will never play for the NT in a crucial match again.
i feel like the soft team concept doesn’t help in big games. this used to be a fighting team. there was no urgency until the second half. i feel like teams that begin from a more defensive or tough minded concept would inherently have fight.
In the friendly against Northern Ireland the senior men showed more effort and intensity than this team did.They only seemed to put in a real effort in the last 5 minutes. I regret being right about Lewis’ shortcomings. On several occasions he was garbage. Why does he keep getting called into national teams? As I said at the beginning, Ebobissee should have been on this team, not Lewis. And please never put Kreis in charge of anything important. This team was so obviously NOT READY.
This team was limited in talent and skills compare to the Europeans, and I blame ussf and mls for still having its season start in bs season because we are Americans or the season…smh…it costs us the concachampions tournament and games like this with the USA team. They were out of form and played in form teams.
(1) UEFA is qualifying same time we are — during the season. (2) germany sucks at U21 and rarely qualifies. the UK doesn’t usually participate since it competes as GB. their lack of Oly success has nothing to do with how the senior team turns out. (3) i kind of doubt U21 selections in UEFA are as full as you imply. it’s an afterthought just like here. our problem is mexico and honduras have most of their players at home for access and take it seriously. our best tend to run abroad and become unavailable.
Well to be fair, Lewis did get fouled for what should have been a PK, but the ref wrongly thought Lewis committed a foul.
any time we want to quit playing a vulnerable 433 is fine by me. particularly arrogant with less than a full selection. i get lectured we need to do this with kids. these aren’t kids. this isn’t working. you have a shorthanded roster and you’re running out a formation like your talent can just walk out and win.
The formation didn’t lose this game, it was the players not putting in enough effort and concentration. So much sloppy play a lot of the players should be ashamed.
y’all exist on some pretend planet. we keep trying certain tactics. we don’t win. maybe those are not your practical tactics. particularly when you can’t get the full roster and are running out too many DM types.
in particular, a 433 provides few mid options for backs to pass to, and little defensive resistance.
i know the aesthetes want to keep this but the argument was this was a winning way. i don’t see it yet at any level. i see the talent playing to its level. how about coaching to maximize the pool?
people complaining about passing, well, 433 is very few mids to pass to. and you’re picking an attacking style then trying to execute with a bunch of DMs. we have basic identity confusion.
Well that’s sad. Not a single player did much for me (nor Kreis, who was comically lost all tournament). And David Ochoa gets to take a seat alongside Sean Johnson in the annals of critical GK failure in this competition. But it the end, we were out-thought and outplayed by Honduras. Better team won the game.
Well put.
Yup thr guy that scored the goal plays for Rio grande valley a semi pro team. Ridiculous, Honduras is always fearless against us. Taught us how to play with huevos.
if you look at the squad lists, exception of DR, every team is vast majority domestic. Mexico or Honduras most of their players stay home so it reflects domestic quality. for us many go abroad so it reflects the player drain. Honduras players like Elis use this for a springboard out of Honduras. they take it deathly serious because it’s their way out. we are already gone to europe by now. in theory they could be hungrier but they are usually already MLS starters and it’s less consequential for their transfer prospects.
i think you could over time select for “fire.” the US has gotten away from picking based on NT game performance IMO. it’s a little too “spreadsheet.” did we win? did they play hard? did they play well?