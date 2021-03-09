UCL Rewind: Porto stuns Juventus, Borussia Dortmund ousts Sevilla

Cristiano Ronaldo’s quest to bring a Champions League title to Juventus has come up short once again, while Erling Haaland continued to make current Champions League tournament his own personal showcase.

FC Porto overcame a red card and Federico Chiesa double to pull off the upset of the Champions League Round of 16, as Sergio Oliviera’s 115th-minute free kick finish eliminated Juventus and sent Porto to the Champions League quarterfinals.

Oliveira’s free kick made the final aggregate score 4-4, with Porto advancing on away goals tiebreaker.

After it looked like the two sides would need a penalty shootout to decide a winner, Oliviera played the hero with five minutes to play. Weston McKennie tackled the midfielder, leading to the free kick, a missile of a shot from near 30 years out. Wojciech Szczesny got a hand to the effort, but was unable to keep it out as Porto advanced on away goals.

Juventus drew level in the 49th minute after Oliviera’s penalty kick opener in the first half, with Federico Chiesa scoring the first of an eventual brace. The Argentinian doubled his tally in the 63rd minute, nine minutes after Porto was reduced to 10 men following Mehdi Taremi’s second yellow card infraction.

Oliviera’s goal was matched in the 117th minute as Adrien Rabiot headed a Federico Bernardeschi cross past Agustin Marchesin, but Juventus couldn’t reply with a fourth goal of the night.

The Old Lady suffered elimination in the Round of 16 for the second-straight year and will now focus on reclaiming the Serie A title.

Haaland DOUBLE DUMPS SEVILLA

Erling Haaland continued his dominant Champions League for Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, scoring twice in a 2-2 second leg result against La Liga side Sevilla.

The Black and Yellow advanced to the quarterfinals after edging the Spanish club 5-4 on aggregate, with Haaland accounting for four of the team’s five goals in the Round of 16.

It was all Dortmund in the opening hour of the match as Haaland scored once in each half. His opener came in the 35th minute as Marco Reus’ dangerous run and cut back set up the Norwegian for his first of the night.

After earning a penalty kick, Dortmund doubled its advantage as Haaland finished from the spot. Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was ruled off his line on the first attempt, giving Haaland a second chance from six yards out.

First penalty ❌

Sevilla made things interesting late as Youssef En-Nesyri found the back of the net twice in the final 27 minutes. The striker scored from the penalty spot in the 69th minute before adding a second in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

However, it proved to be too late for Sevilla.