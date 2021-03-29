World Cup Qualifiers headline This Week's Soccer on TV and Online

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal start up World Cup qualifying this week in hopes of putting this past weekend’s ugliness behind them.

Portugal drew 2-2 against a resilient Serbian squad that scored two goals from behind to ultimately steal a point away from the reigning European Champions. The controversy comes with a game-winning stoppage-time Ronaldo goal that was kicked out beyond the goal line. Which caused the veteran forward to rush to the line judge and eventually walk off the pitch with his captain’s arm band in hand.

They now walk into Tuesday’s matchup against Luxembourg with a must win mentality, as they’ve learned to leave nothing up to chance.

Elsewhere, Spain will take on Kosovo after a weekend scare of their own against Georgia. England will take on a Rober Lewandowski-less Poland squad midweek.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here are This Week’s Top Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available:

TOP 5 MATCHES TO WATCH

Luxembourg vs. Portugal – A controversial call on Saturday that caused Portugal to draw 2-2 with Serbia has the reigning European champions second in Group A. Heading into the week Os Navegadores are back at it against Luxembourg. Spain vs. Kosovo– The Red Fury escaped a possible upset by Georgia over the weekend, as they went into halftime down 1-0. A Ferran Torres leveler in the 56th minute and extra time game winner by Dani Olmo kept Spain from losing their first World Cup qualifier in 28 years. They now focus on Kosovo, who enter Wednesday’s match after a 3-0 defeat at the hands of a Sweden. England vs. Poland – The Three Lions appear to be facing a Poland side without Robert Lewandowski on Wednesday. As the Bayern Munich striker suffered a knee injury in Poland’s weekend match against Andorra. It’s a big blow for the White and Reds and maybe a big break for England. Olympic Qualifying: Final – The USMNT U-23s now out of the running after a 2-1 loss to Honduras in their semifinals matchup over the weekend. Tuesday’s final between Mexico and Honduras will be purely to crown a champion of the tournament as both squads have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics by winning their semifinal match ups. Olympique Lyonnais Féminines vs PSG – The reigning five-time title holders are back to face the last club to knock them out of the competition in PSG. Lyon took the first leg 1-0 back on March 24th, but their domestic rivals have ended other streaks recently enough to make Wednesday’s match completely up for grabs.

Monday

Primera Division

6:00 p.m. –fuboTV, Paramount+–Estudiantes vs San Lorenzo

8:15 p.m. –fuboTV, Paramount+–Huracán vs Gimnasia La Plata

8:15 p.m. –fuboTV, Paramount+–Atlético Tucumán vs Newell’s Old Boys

Primera A

9:00 p.m. –fuboTV –Deportivo Cali vs Deportivo Pasto

Tuesday

World Cup Qualifying Friendly

12:00 p.m. –ESPN+–Cyprus vs Slovenia

12:00 p.m. –ESPN3–Azerbaijan vs Serbia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+–Croatia vs Malta

2:45 p.m.–ESPN 3–Turkey vs Latvia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+–Belgium vs Belarus

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+–Slovakia vs Russia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+–Montenegro vs Norway

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+–Luxembourg vs Portugal

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+–Wales vs Czech Republic

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+–Gibraltar vs Netherlands

7:30 p.m. –Paramount+–Barbados vs Anguilla

Primera B Nacional

6:00 p.m. –fuboTV –Nueva Chicago vs Chacarita Juniors

UEFA Euro u-21

12:00 p.m.–ESPN 3–Germany U21 vs Romania U21

12:00 p.m.–ESPN 3, TUDN, fuboTV–Netherlands U21 vs Hungary U21

3:00 p.m.–ESPN 3, TUDN, fuboTV–Italy U21 vs Slovenia U21

3:00 p.m.–ESPN 3, TUDN, fuboTV–Spain U21 vs Czech Republic U21

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

9:00 a.m.–beIn Sports–Côte d’Ivoire vs Ethiopia

12:00 p.m.–beIn Sports, fuboTV–Morocco vs Burundi

3:00 p.m.–beIn Sports–Mozambique vs Cape Verde Islands

Oylmpic soccer qualifying-men

9:00 p.m.–FS1, TUDN USA, fuboTV–Olympic Qualifying final

peruvian primera division

4:30 p.m. –fuboTV –Alianza Lima vs Cusco

scottish championship

2:05 p.m. –ESPN+–Raith Rovers vs Dunfermline Athletic

ncaa men’s soccer

12:00 p.m. –ESPN 3–Detroit Mercy vs Purdue Fort Waye

2:00 p.m. –ESPN+–Northern Kentucky vs UIC

3:00 p.m. –ACC Network Extra–Saint Francis vs Syracuse

6:00 p.m. –ESPN+–Furman vs Belmont

7:00 p.m. –ESPN+–Milwaukee vs Green Bay

7:00 p.m. –ESPN+–Loyola Chicago vs Bradley

7:00 p.m. –ESPN+–UNC Greensboro vs Wofford

7:00 p.m. –ESPN+–VMI vs East Tennessee State

7:00 p.m. –ESPN+–Missouri State vs Evansville

ncaa women’s

10:30 a.m. –ESPN+–Purdue Fort Wayne vs Oakland

12:00 p.m. –ESPN 3–Niagara vs Fairfield

1:00 p.m. –ESPN 3–UIC vs Detroit Mercy

1:00 p.m. –ESPN 3–Youngstown State vs Wright State

2:00 p.m. –ESPN+–Siena vs Saint Peter’s

3:00 p.m. –ESPN+–Ut Martin vs Austin Peay

3:00 p.m. –ESPN+–Jacksonville State vs Eastern Illinois

3:30 p.m. –ESPN+–Southeast Missouri State vs Eastern Kentucky

4:00 p.m. –ESPN+–Iona vs Canisius

5:00 p.m. –ESPN+–Siu Edwardsville vs Tennessee Tech

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+–West Texas A&M vs Texas Tech

Wednesday

World Cup Qualifying

12:00 p.m. –ESPN 3–Armenia vs Romania

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, TUDNA USA, UniMas, fuboTV–Spain vs Kosovo

2:45 p.m. –ESPN 2, fuboTV–England vs Poland

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+–Greece vs Georgia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+–Moldova vs Israel

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+–Andorra vs Hungary

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+–Austria vs Denmark

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+–Lithuania vs Italy

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+–San Marino vs Albania

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+–Ukraine vs Kazakhstan

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+–Liechtenstein vs Iceland

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+–Scotland vs Faroe Islands

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+–Germany vs North Macedonia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+–Northern Ireland vs Bulgaria

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+–Bosnia and Herzegovina vs France

Friendly

11:45 a.m. –ESPN 3–Sweden vs Estonia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN 3–Switzerland vs Finland

Argentine Primera Division

7:15 p.m. –Paramount+–Banfield vs Vélez Sarsfield

Australian W-League

4:35 a.m. –ESPN+–Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory

Colombian Primera A

4:30 p.m. –fuboTV –América de Cali vs Millonarios

Ecuadorian Primera A

6:40 p.m. –fuboTV –Guayaquil City vs Orense

9:00 p.m. –fuboTV –Técnico Universitario vs Independiente del Valle

UEFA EURO u-21

12:00 p.m.–ESPN 3, TUDN, fuboTV–Denmark U21 vs Russia U21

12:00 p.m.–ESPN 3–Iceland U21 vs France U21

12:00 p.m.–ESPN U, TUDN, fuboTV–Croatia U21 vs England U21

12:00 p.m.–ESPN 3, TUDN, fuboTV–Switzerland U21 vs Portugal U21

UEFA Women’s champions league

12:30 p.m.–beIn Sports, fuboTV–Olympique Lyonnais Féminines vs PSG

Liga de expansion mx

7:00 p.m.–TUDN, fuboTV– Tlaxcala vs Cancún

9:05 p.m.–TUDN, fuboTV–Venados vs Mineros de Zacatecas

11:05 p.m.–TUDN, fuboTV–Tampico Madero vs Atlante

peruvian primera division

4:30 p.m. –fuboTV –Ayacucho vs Sport Huancayo

ncaa men’s soccer

3:00 p.m. –fuboTV –Michigan vs Ohio State

5:00 p.m. –fuboTV –Maryland vs Penn State

6:00 p.m. –ESPN+–Gardner-Webb vs Winthrop

7:00 p.m. –ESPN+–Akron vs West Virginia

ncaa women’s soccer

2:00 p.m. –ESPN 3–Ball State vs Toledo

2:00 p.m. –ESPN+–Missouri State vs Drake

3:00 p.m. –ESPN+–UNC Asheville vs Charleston Southern

7:00 p.m. –ESPN+–Texas vs Baylor

7:00 p.m. –ESPN+–Presbyterian vs USC Upstate

Thursday

AUSTRALIAN A-LEAGUE

2:35 a.m. –ESPN+– Western United vs Melbourne City

4:40 a.m. –ESPN+– Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United

Ecuadorian Primera a

3:30 p.m. –fuboTV –Universidad Católica vs Macará

6:00 p.m. –fuboTV –Olmedo vs Emelec

Liga de expansion mx

11:00 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN–Leones Negros UdeG vs Celaya

ncaa men’s soccer

7:00 p.m. –ESPN+–Wofford vs Furman

ncaa women’s soccer

4:00 p.m. –fuboTV, SEC Network+–Columbus State vs Mississippi State

5:00 p.m. –ACC Network Extra–Northeastern vs Boston College