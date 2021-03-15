Yunus Musah commits to the USMNT

The Yunus Musah sweepstakes are over and the U.S. Men’s National Team has emerged as the big winner.
The Valencia midfielder has confirmed that he will represent the United States on the international level, deciding to commit to his country of birth rather than England or Italy, where he spent large portions of his childhood, and Ghana, which he was eligible to represent through his parents.
Musah had represented England on the Youth National Team level previously, but the USMNT began courting Musah in 2020, calling him up and giving him his first two international appearances back in March, when he was still just 17.
Now 18, Musah has decided to stick with the United States, where he joins a strong generation of young talents that has the USMNT looking like a potential force heading toward the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.
“I think it was pretty clear for me to decide to play for the United States,” Musah said. “First of all, I think it makes sense to represent the country I was born in. The moment I decided to play for the United States came one day when my heart told me that this was the best place for me.
“The project that we have now and for the future is so exciting, and it’s a great pleasure to be able to be a part of that,” Musah said. “I can’t wait to get started.”
“Yunus is an exceptional talent. For his age, it’s impressive what he can do,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said. “When the group first met him, we were immediately drawn to his personality and what a great person he is. When you see him play, you realize there is a ton of talent as well. We’re really excited, because not only is Yunus a player for today, he’s a player for the future.”
Musah has enjoyed a breakthrough season with La Liga side Valencia, where he made the jump from Academy player to regular first-team starter. The former Arsenal Academy product is a versatile midfielder who should give USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter a strong option in central midfield.
Musah had a difficult decision to make after having represented England on the youth national team level, but ultimately his experiences with the USMNT and believe in the project convinced him to commit.
“It was a difficult situation, as England have done so much for me,” Musah told ESPN. “When someone’s nice to you, you don’t want to kind of leave them upside down. But at the end, you have to make the best decision for yourself.
“I was getting so many phone calls from a lot of different people, a lot of different organizations. And that sort of made it hard, and also the fact that I represented England in the past. That’s why it was a really hard decision to make.”
Musah will be expected to be called up for the USMNT’s upcoming friendlies against Jamaica and Northern Ireland.
it’s a good thing but back when we had a clue this was basically coextensive with when you got capped in the first place. you didn’t get the cap without conveying the impression you were committed. bit silly to have this business where we are capping people and then still waiting and hoping.
So much more fun debating which of the starters/key subs in top 5 leagues on Champions League level teams deserve to start for USMNT, versus the back in the (very recent) day debates on MLS starters versus one hit wonders for some mid-table in 15th best league, versus key subs for EPL relegation candidates
Assuming US fields a striker, at least one of Weah, Reyna, Pulisic, McKennie, Adams, Musah would have to sit
it’s about to negate your club snobbery because once most everyone has a resume it actually all cancels out. for that matter my experience is the heuristic is inconsistently applied. richards was with an even better team than dest but all i hear is “barca.” bayern isn’t chopped liver neither is hoffenheim.
I don’t think that Jordan Morris’s and Wil Trapp’s resumes, when it’s all said and done will “cancel out” with a Reyna or a McKennie
Or if you meant in Europe, that peak Terrance Goodson or Jay DeMerit will “cancel out” versus a John Brooks and an Eddie Johnson goal scoring spurt over a spring in Greece will compare to Pulisic at Chelsea last spring
Welcome. hope he can provide just what he showed when he played in the uniform before, on the turn and more, and I expect he will get his chances to do just that
If we’re comparing to England, don’t forget to subtract 40% off their quality for general self-loathing and bad luck. Even odds. I mean shoot, we tied them in 2010 (as a direct result of the aforementioned self-loathing and bad luck).
More attacking talent in the mix, instead of a bench only 1-2 deep. Boo ya!
if we have a brain, Musah plays wing for Valencia exclusively this year, he gets moved out to Morris’ RF slot and Reyna plays 10, which is where he produces and mostly plays for Dortmund.
Hah as I read multiple articles on Musah today everyone attributed his lack of success this year to being played out of position by Valencia.
Actually the articles I saw were referring to GB having that belief, which is a tautological argument in terms of the NT. He should play central for the NT because the current NT coach thinks he should. Begs the question, conclusion in search of an actual argument. They do also mention he likes playing centrally, but you were implying it was some critical consensus as opposed to the player and our daffy coach. Which begs the question.
If you go back to his age group game logs on TM he was more productive in youth play wide and not particularly productive as an AM. Like a goal or two all season when played centrally. If you compare that to Reyna’s youth numbers at a similar level it’s not even close. So what you’re trying to sell me on is use a kid who played half the time in age group ball centrally and wasn’t productive against kids, is our solution as an adult. Sorry, no, I will go with the player who plays centrally for his club, has since he was a kid, and has been productive at all levels there — Reyna. Just silly. I mean, did you just read GB and the player saying he can play middle ergo HE’S MIDDLE? And thought that’s definitive? Please.
i’m also at a loss that you watched Wales 0-0 and thought you saw the finished product. if that’s as good as we can do, we’re in trouble. my response was that though i liked adams we lacked an incisive central engine player, and our offense seemed to be nothing more than passing wide. personally i think we have a mix of incumbency bias and drinking mud because we’ve been in a desert. i think he will likely start for GB. i think GB is a weirdo overrated as a coach who hasn’t gotten any really tough results yet. i think his selections are bizarre but more pointedly ineffective. if you swap reyna and musah from their normal spots, and play lletget as a false 9, and get shutout, maybe you’re not that bright and maybe i don’t take your assessment of where musah fits as that definitive. at least in objective reality.
SBI won’t let me quote other sources anymore as they remove any comment I make that credits another source so I won’t. My sources are people who actually watch matches and aren’t 3G parrots but whatever. Are you seriously saying you wanted Berhalter to have a finished product for Wales when he had 1 day of training with most of the squad. A squad that was without Pulisic, had McKennie and Adams the playing together for the 2nd time ever, had Lleget playing for Sargent against a defense although Wales backups had camps in Sept. and October and had played 5 matches in which they had 4 clean sheets.
“…the USMNT looking like a potential force heading toward the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.”
Wow, Ives! That’s pretty optimistic for you. You are never one to hype or trash. You writing this makes me think US will talk over world soccer forever!
Honestly if you look at England’s U21 roster I’m not sure Musah would have made it. Our first 11 is getting as strong as others but compared to the depth of top 10 nations we’ve got a long way to go.
From a depth stand point, I don’t think we are that far away as you think. Here’s a second string–Yedlin, Miazga, CCV, Cannon, EPB, McKenzie and the new kid at AS Ropma for defensive subs. In the midfield we have guys like Aronson, Servania , Yuiell, Booth, Boyd, Morales, Green, Arriola, and possibly Ledezma and I’m probably leaving out some guys. As strikers there are Zardes, Wright, Johannsson, De La Fuente, Soto, De La Torre, Hoppe, Dike. Plus we have several guys who can play a couple of different positions. Many of these are younger guys with potential so they may not work out, plus some I’m leaving out may blossom later. In short, we have a lot of reserves who are playing in Europe or MLS who could have started for prior national teams.
Gary I don’t really know how important depth is after top 25-30 of course but talking about England they’ve got their entire 1st 23 in Top 5 leagues and their U21s are all starters or at least play every match players in Top 5 leagues. England, France, Spain, Germany and Italy of course have the advantage of hosting those leagues.
Gary not that this team doesn’t have a ton of players in good places, it just still has a ways to go to get to the level teams we’ll have to beat to get to the semis or finals of a WC
i think we have talent coming into the pool but i will feel more comfortable when we start winning more competitive games and have better player performances. right now we are kind of coasting on rep and not doing much. i think we all see this SHOULD be something but whether the coach picks the right people and deploys them in optimal fashion is another question.
there is also this little thing called defense we are oblivious to.
I also saw that Balogan was not with the u-21’s either.
Either was Alex Mighten of Nottingham Forest. To be honest the forwards on the England U21 squad are all receiving regular minutes with EPL teams or Madueke who has 7g 6a for PSV. Nketiah is also an Arsenal guy and gets more minutes and had more success in Europa League than Balogun.
This is fantastic. A midfield stable with Adams, McKennie, Musah, and Aaronson will give us quality options for the next decade and possibly beyond.
you left out reyna? that’s most of what he plays for dortmund is AM. people are bizarre parroting GB. musah should be RF and morris has even involuntarily emptied the slot for a few months. bizarre.
Not good enough for Euros but good enough for us.
Please, stay in La Liga and we need Americans in La Liga.
Let’s go!