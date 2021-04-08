Alfredo Morales hoping to be spark in NYCFC's midfield in 2021

“I had really good conversations with [NYCFC sporting director] David Lee and for me it was a good timing because as a player, my age – not only as a soccer player, also as a person – I always wanted to come to the US and experience life in the US, especially with my wife and my kids,” Morales said in a conference call.

“This was very important for me. I was talking to my wife and we wanted to do it from the first day. It’s a big move, especially when you have kids and my kids, they’re German basically. They don’t speak English, they just know the basic stuff like how are you, strawberry and cat and cow and dog and whatever. It’s really exciting and we’re really looking forward to it.”

Morales, 30, comes into the fold at NYCFC off the back of over 10 years and over 240 first team appearances playing in Germany’s top two divisions. The versatile and veteran midfielder signed a contract through the 2023 season, which also comes with a club option for 2024.

A former U.S. Men’s National Team player, Morales can be a leader for NYCFC this season as it tries to replace Ring’s production and abilities in the heart of midfield. Morales’ ability to play in the No. 8 position or even the No. 6, gives other NYCFC midfielders such as Maxi Morales, Jesus Medina, and James Sands the chance to play even further upfield in attack.

Morales has only been with the club for a few days, but already has high praise for the upcoming MLS season.