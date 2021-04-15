CCL Rewind: Toronto FC, Union secure second leg wins to earn quarterfinal berths

For the second-straight Concacaf Champions League tournament, Liga MX side Club Leon was eliminated at the hands of MLS opposition as Toronto FC advanced to the quarterfinals.

Second-half goals from Patrick Mullins and Nick DeLeon helped Chris Armas earn his first victory as TFC head coach as the Canadian club won Wednesday’s second leg 2-1 in Florida. Toronto FC advanced 3-2 on aggregate, setting up a quarterfinal date with Cruz Azul later this month.

Mullins scored the opening goal of the tie, beating Rodolfo Cota in the 55th minute. Jacob Shaffelburg created enough space to connect with the veteran forward, before Mullins hit a low drive into the bottom-right corner.

⚽️ Goal @TorontoFC ! Patrick Mullins scores the opener of the game, and Toronto leads the series 2-1 over @clubleonfc | #SCCL21 pic.twitter.com/lwziUrj70A — Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) April 14, 2021

Justin Morrow doubled TFC’s lead in the 71st minute, following up on a rebound and scoring his first goal of the season.

⚽️ Goal by Justin Morrow!@TorontoFC increases the lead to 3-1 on aggregate | #SCCL21 pic.twitter.com/BAuOKNs386 — Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) April 14, 2021

Despite an 80th minute finish from Fernando Navarro, the defending Liga MX Champions were bounced from the competition at the Round of 16 stage. Club Leon will rue their missed opportunities in both legs, seeing Alex Bono make six saves on Wednesday night’s affair.

TFC will now turns its sights to MLS Opening Weekend, where it will face the Montreal Impact on Saturday.

Union rolls past Deportivo Saprissa to advance in first-ever series

The Philadelphia Union grinded their way to a first leg win in Costa Rica last week and followed that up with a more convincing performance at Subaru Park on Wednesday night.

Jim Curtin’s side eliminated Deportivo Saprissa thanks to a 4-0 second leg victory in Chester, advancing 4-0 on aggregate. Anthony Fontana and Kacper Przybylko each scored while Jamiro Monteiro scored twice as the Union set up a quarterfinal date with fellow MLS side Atlanta United.

After a scoreless first-half between the two sides, the Union broke the deadlock early after halftime. Fontana drew a penalty kick and Monteiro’s effort was stroked down the middle for a 1-0 Union advantage.

Przybylko made up for his first-half misses by heading home his second goal of the tie, rising high to double the Union’s advantage on the night.

Fontana continued his strong performance by calling his own number for the Union’s third and final goal. The midfielder got into the box before hitting a low drive into the bottom-left corner for his first goal of the season.

Monteiro slotted home his second goal of the night before stoppage time, capping off a dominant performance at home for the Union.

The defending Supporters Shield winners next opens up its MLS schedule on Sunday at the Columbus Crew.