Chicharito, Cowell and Dominguez headline the SBI MLS Best XI for Week 2

There were goals galore in Major League Soccer’s second week, and they came from veteran stars as well as some of the best young talents in the league.

Mexican striker Javier Hernandez continued his dream start to his second MLS season by scoring a hat-trick to earn SBI MLS Player of the Week honors, but he wasn’t the only Designated Player to deliver needed goals as Austin FC’s Cecilio Dominguez stepped up to help the expansion side rally for its first win.

Hernandez and Dominguez headline an SBI MLS Best XI with plenty of international flavor, as eight of this week’s 11 selections are international players.

The American contingent was small, but impressive this week, with Cade Cowell showing why he’s considered one of the most exciting teenagers in American soccer.

New York City FC had several candidates for the Best XI after dropping five goals on FC Cincinnati, but it wasn’t the scorers who made it to the Best XI, but rather Sean Johnson, who stepped up when the match was still tight to keep FC Cincinnati from pulling the upset.

Here is SBI’s MLS Best XI for Week 2:

SBI MLS Week 2 Best XI

HONORABLE MENTION

Clement Diop, Zackary Brault-Guillard, Jesus Murillo, Cristian Gutierrez, Eric Remedi, Jesus Medina, Nani, Cristian Espinoza, Valentin Castellanos,

What did you think of this week’s SBI MLS Best XI selections? Who were you happy to see honored? Who do you feel deserved it that didn’t make the list?

Share your thoughts below.