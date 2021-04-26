Chicharito, Inter Miami headline the Best of MLS in Week 2

Javier Hernandez and Inter Miami had few truly magical moments in what was an MLS debut 2020 season for both, but this past weekend gave them both the kind of special performances that bode well for each having significantly better sophomore campaigns in Major League Soccer.

Chicharito scored his first MLS hat-trick, following up his two-goal effort in the LA Galaxy’s season opener with an even more impressive display in a 3-2 win against the LA Galaxy.

From a team result standpoint, no team had a more impressive showing than Inter Miami, which went to Subaru Park and defeated a Philadelphia Union side that rarely loses at home.

The Best of MLS also features two of the best young talents in the league, both of which had fans dazzled by their moments of brilliance in key victories.

Here is a closer look at the Best of MLS in Week 2:

Player of the Week

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez scored all three goals in the LA Galaxy’s 3-2 win against the New York Red Bulls, giving the Mexican striker five goals to start the season.

Team of the Week

Inter Miami needed some late-game heroics from brothers Federico and Gonzalo Higuain, but still managed to put together a strong team effort in a shock 2-1 road win against the Philadelphia Union.

Young Player of the Week

Though only 17, Cade Cowell played like a veteran in his prime against FC Dallas, laying off what was arguably the best assist of the week in MLS before scoring a beauty of a goal with some nifty moves to help the San Jose Earthquakes post a 3-1 victory.

Goal of the Week

There were some excellent goals in MLS in Week 2, but none comes close to Ezequiel Barco’s long-range screamer, which found the top corner and helped Atlanta United to an eventual 3-1 win against the Chicago Fire.

HOLY WHAT BARCO!!!!! pic.twitter.com/G9iYkSNWzv — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 25, 2021

What did you think of this week’s Best of MLS Award selections? Who was selected that you were happy to see chosen? Who didn’t make the cut that you feel deserved the nod?

Share your thoughts below.