Christian Pulisic's Chelsea beats Zack Steffen and Man City to book return to FA Cup Final

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea missed out on lifting the FA Cup trophy last season, but the American will have a new opportunity to lift his first piece of silverware since his arrival in London.

Pulisic and Chelsea returned to May 15’s FA Cup Final after a 1-0 semifinal win at Wembley Stadium on Saturday over Manchester City. The U.S. Men’s National Team winger played the final 20 minutes against international teammate Zack Steffen, who suffered his first defeat of the season.

Hakim Ziyech scored the only goal of the match in the 55th minute, driving home a pass from Timo Werner. Steffen raced off his line to try and determine the cross from the German, but was caught out of position, leaving Ziyech at the back post to finish.

Pulisic came on as a second-half substitute for Thomas Tuchel’s side, helping the Blues grind out an important victory in their quest for trophies. He will now gear up to face either Leicester City or Southampton in May’s Final.

Steffen finished the match with two saves, but will be disappointed after missing out on his chance of lifting his first trophy in Manchester City colors.

Pep Guaridola’s side still has dreams of winning the treble, as they face Tottenham next weekend in the League Cup Final. The Citizens also remain in the UEFA Champions League Final Four, as does Chelsea, and are eight points clear of second place Manchester United.

Both teams are back in action this week as Chelsea takes on Brighton & Hove Albion while Manchester City visits Aston Villa.