Jesse Marsch linked to RB Leipzig switch in wake of Nagelsmann's Bayern move

The coaching dominoes are beginning to fall in the German Bundesliga, with the biggest domino setting off a chain reaction that could lead to Jesse Marsch landing his first head coaching job in a top European league.

Julian Nagelsmann is set to become Bayern Munich’s new manager, replacing Hansi Flick, who will take over as German national team coach after the European Championships. Nagelsmann’s move to Bayern from RB Leipzig has left the door open for Jesse Marsch to replace him as manager of the club he served as an assistant coach with just two years ago.

Marsch has been linked to a variety of jobs throughout Europe in recent weeks, and Nagelsmann’s move to Bayern has also made the English Premier League a reported possibility as well given the fact Nagelsmann had been considered a frontrunner to take over at Tottenham.

A move to RB Leipzig appears more likely given Marsch’s understanding of the Red Bull network, having previously served as head coach of the New York Red Bulls before spending a season as an assistant at RB Leipzig prior to accepting his current position with Red Bull Salzburg.

Marsch recently admitted that he considered moving to RB Leipzig an ideal change for him if for some reason Nagelsmann left the club.

“Of course I understand the club very well. If you ask me what would fit best, RB Leipzig is of course a top idea,” Marsch told Sky Sports. “But Julian Nagelsmann is doing a great job and there is currently no reason for Leipzig to look for a new coach. But if I can have the opportunity as a coach in Leipzig, then that’s a great idea for me.”

A move to RB Leipzig would reunited Marsch with Tyler Adams, who he coached at the Red Bulls, and would make him the third American to coach in the Bundesliga, following David Wagner, who managed Schalke, and current Stuttgart manager and fellow American Pellegrino Matarazzo, who has also been identified as a potential candidate for the RB Leipzig position.

Matarazzo has not previously worked at any of the Red Bulls clubs, but does have a connection to current RB Leipzig manager Nagelsmann, having served as an assistant coach for the young manager when the pair were at Hoffenheim during its outstanding 2018-219 season, which finished with a Champions League berth.

Matarazzo is in his first season in the Bundesliga, having helped Stuttgart gain promotion after last season. Stuttgart is currently in 10th place in the Bundesliga, securing a stay in the league despite a recent four-match losing streak.

Matarazzo’s success with Stuttgart has also put him in the conversation for the managerial position at Eintracht Frankfurt, where Adi Hutter is set to leave to take charge at Borussia Moenchengladbach. The Gladbach position was open due to Marco Rose leaving to take over at Borussia Dortmund.

The Bundesliga manager version of Musical Chairs will roll on into the summer, and we could see two Americans with seats when the dust settles.