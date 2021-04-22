Kansas City, Orlando, Austin among host cities for 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup

The 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup is right around the corner this summer and the federation recently announced the host venues and cities for the upcoming tournament.

Orlando, Kansas City, and Austin were among the 11 cities announced by Concacaf on Thursday, who will all play host to group stage and knockout stage matches. Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium was already announced as the host of the tournament final while Inter Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium will host the preliminary matches.

“The announcement of these outstanding venues moves us a step closer to what is sure to be a great Gold Cup this summer, said Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani. “It is fitting that in our 60th anniversary year we will use a number of stadiums with a rich history of hosting Concacaf football, while also making history with new venues that will host Gold Cup matches for the very first time.”

“I am also extremely pleased that we have enhanced the Gold Cup format so that all the final group stage games will be played simultaneously. This will add to the competitive intensity of the tournament and provide an even more compelling spectacle for fans. Alongside the introduction of a first ever Gold Cup Prelims and a new format in the knockout stage this is another example of our football first approach at Concacaf.”

Both Austin’s Q2 Stadium and Orlando’s Exploria Stadium will be hosting Gold Cup matches for the first time in their venue’s history. In addition, four other Texas-based stadiums and one Arizona-based venue will also host matches in the competition.

The U.S. Men’s National Team was previously paired with Canada, Martinique and a Winner from Preliminary Round 7 in Group B. Gregg Berhalter’s side will look to earn its first Gold Cup title since 2017 and its first under the head coach.

Here’s a closer look at the venues chosen for hosting duties and groups/tournament schedule:

AT&T Stadium , Arlington, TX.

, Arlington, TX. BBVA Stadium , Houston, TX.

, Houston, TX. Children’s Mercy Park , Kansas City, KS.

, Kansas City, KS. Cotton Bowl , Dallas, TX.

, Dallas, TX. Exploria Stadium , Orlando, FL (first-time host)

, Orlando, FL (first-time host) NRG Stadium , Houston, TX.

, Houston, TX. Q2 Stadium , Austin, TX (first-time host)

, Austin, TX (first-time host) State Farm Stadium , Glendale, AZ.

, Glendale, AZ. Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX.