Las Vegas to host 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Final

The Concacaf Gold Cup will return this summer and the competition’s final is set to take place in a new venue for the first time.

“At Concacaf we are very excited about this summer’s Gold Cup and we know that Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium will provide a great host city and venue for the final,” said Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani. “2021 is Concacaf’s 60th anniversary year making this edition extra special for players and fans. The federations and their teams are looking forward to this tournament with great anticipation and it is fitting that the regional champion will be crowned in such an outstanding venue and famous city.”

The 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup will officially kick off with a new Preliminary Round at DRV PNK Stadium, home of Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami CF, between July 2-6. In the Prelims, 12 nations who qualified through their Concacaf Nations League performances will compete for the final three spots in the 16 team Gold Cup Group Stage.

The Gold Cup Group Stage will begin on July 10 and will feature 16 national teams; Canada, Costa Rica, Curaçao, El Salvador, Grenada, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico (defending champion), Panama, Suriname, United States, Qatar (guest nation and current AFC Champion) and the three Prelims winners.

Here’s a closer look at the four group and the schedule of matchups:

Group A: Mexico, El Salvador, Curacao and Winner Prelims 9

Group B: USA, Canada, Martinique and Winner Prelims 7

Group C: Costa Rica, Jamaica, Suriname and Winner Prelims 8

Group D: Honduras, Panama, Grenada and Qatar.