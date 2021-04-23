Manchester City - Tottenham EFL Cup Final headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV and Online

It has certainly been an emotional week for fans of the last teams standing in the EFL League Cup Final.
Both Manchester City and Tottenham were involved in the scandalous European Super League debacle, which has thankfully been cleared up ahead of Sunday’s contest.
Between the two, the week was a little more dramatic for Tottenham, who parted ways with manager Jose Mourinho on Monday.
Now under the care of interim manager Ryan Mason, Spurs will be looking for a way to claim their first trophy since 2008. On paper, it looks unlikely when you consider its opponents’ rampage of domestic competition this season though.
But if you’re going to have to play Manchester City, now is as good of a time as you could ask for.
The team has been tied up in the gamut of competitions it is still in late in the season, and the tired legs proved to be a real vulnerability in last weekend’s FA Cup loss to Chelsea.
In weekday competition, it looked as though the wheels had fallen off when City conceded a goal to Aston Villa just 20 seconds into Thursday’s match. Ultimately, they made it right but there is understandably some room to improve if the holders want to decisively defend their crown.
If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.
Here are This Weekend’s Top Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:
This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch
- Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur – Can the new manager bounce plus a tired City squad equate to some hardware?
- West Ham United vs Chelsea – These two head in all knotted up for the fourth UEFA Champions League spot with only six games to go.
- Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund – Right now Dortmund is on the outside of the UCL picture looking in. Wolfsburg holds Dortmund’s historically rightful place. Everything on the line for Dortmund, who need that carrot to attract some new blood this summer.
- AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford – Some love for the lower division. The EFL Championship promotion race is coming down to the wire, and these two square off standing third and fifth respectively, separated by a mere two points for a playoff spot.
- LAFC vs Seattle Sounders – LAFC is tired of losing to the Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference bracket of the MLS Cup. This one should be a bitter statement game for the hosts.
Premier League
3 p.m. -Peacock- Arsenal vs Everton
Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Augsburg vs Köln
Ligue 1
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Reims vs Olympique Marseille
Liga MX
8:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás – Puebla vs Pumas UNAM
10:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Tijuana vs Necaxa
10:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Mazatlán vs León
Major League Soccer
7:55 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Sports Deportes – Sporting Kasnas City vs Orlando City SC
A-League
5:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers
Saturday
Premier League
7:30 a.m. -Peacock- Liverpool vs Newcastle United
12:30 p.m. – NBC, fuboTV, UNIVERSO- West Ham United vs Chelsea
3 p.m. -Peacock- Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Freiburg vs Hoffenheim
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Mainz 05 vs Bayern München
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt
La Liga
8 a.m. –fuboTV– Elche vs Levante
12:30 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Valencia vs Deportivo Alavés
3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Madrid vs Real Betis
Serie A
9 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Genoa vs Spezia
12 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Parma vs Crotone
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Sassuolo vs Sampdoria
Ligue 1
7 a.m. –fuboTV– Saint-Étienne vs Brest
11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Metz vs PSG
Liga MX
6 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Cruz Azul vs Atlético San Luis
8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision- Atlas vs Guadalajara
10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision- Tigres UANL vs Monterrey
Major League Soccer
1:08 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App – NYCFC vs FC Cincinnati
2:08 p.m. ESPN+, ESPN App- Nashville SC vs Montreal Impact
3:08 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Toronto FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps
3:50 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision- San Jose Earthquakes vs Dallas
6:08 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes- LAFC vs Seattle Sounders
8:08 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- New England Revolution vs DC United
8:08 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App- Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire
8:08 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami
8:08 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake
9:08 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Colorado Rapids vs Austin FC
10:38 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo
A-League
3:05 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC
5:10 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Macarthur vs Melbourne City
12:05 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory
2:10 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United
EFL Championship
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford
10 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Watford vs Millwall
10 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Derby County vs Birmingham City
Ligue 2
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Troyes vs Grenoble Foot 38
2 p.m. –fuboTV– Toulouse vs Pau
Liga MX Femenil
1 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Pumas UNAM vs Atlas
Eredivisie
12:45 p.m. –ESPN+– PSV vs Groningen
Scottish FA Cup
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Hibernian vs Motherwell
Super Lig
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Trabzonspor vs Fatih Karagümrük
USL Championship
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Louisville City vs Atlanta United II
8:30 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- OKC Energy vs FC Tulsa
USL League One
6:30 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Richmond Kickers vs Greenville Triumph
7 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Union Omaha vs Tormenta
8:30 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- North Texas vs Fort Lauderdale
Sunday
Premier League
7 a.m. -Peacock- Wolverhampton vs Burnley
9 a.m. -Peacock- Leeds United vs Manchester United
2 p.m. -Peacock- Aston Villa vs West Bromwich Albion
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Borussia Monchengladbach vs Arminia Bielefeld
EFL League Cup
11:30 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur
La Liga
8 a.m. –fuboTV– Huesca vs Getafe
10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Villarreal vs Barcelona
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Sevilla vs Granada
12:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Celta de Vigo vs Osasuna
3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Athletic Club vs Atlético Madrid
Serie A
6:30 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deporte…- Benevento vs Udinese
9 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Fiorentina vs Juventus
9 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Inter vs Hellas Verona
12 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Cagliari vs Roma
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Atalanta vs Bologna
Ligue 1
7 a.m. –fuboTV– Nice vs Montpellier
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Lens vs Nîmes
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Rennes vs Dijon
Liga MX
6:30 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Toluca vs América
8:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Querétaro vs Juárez
Major League Soccer
5:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Sports Deportes – LA Galaxy vs New York Red Bulls
Super Liga
10 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Brøndby vs Randers
EFL Championship
7 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Reading vs Swansea City
Bundesliga 2
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- St. Pauli vs Greuther Fürth
Liga MX Femenil
1 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- América vs Cruz Azul
Eredivisie
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Ajax vs AZ
10:45 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Twente vs Utrecht
10:45 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Feyenoord vs Vitesse
Scottish FA Cup
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Aberdeen vs Dundee United
1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Rangers vs St. Johnstone
Allsvenskan
9 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Norrköping vs Halmstad
Super Lig
1:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Fenerbahçe vs Kasımpaşa
NCAA Men’s College Soccer
2 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Army vs Navy
Comments