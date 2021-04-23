Manchester City - Tottenham EFL Cup Final headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV and Online

It has certainly been an emotional week for fans of the last teams standing in the EFL League Cup Final.

Both Manchester City and Tottenham were involved in the scandalous European Super League debacle, which has thankfully been cleared up ahead of Sunday’s contest.

Between the two, the week was a little more dramatic for Tottenham, who parted ways with manager Jose Mourinho on Monday.

Now under the care of interim manager Ryan Mason, Spurs will be looking for a way to claim their first trophy since 2008. On paper, it looks unlikely when you consider its opponents’ rampage of domestic competition this season though.

But if you’re going to have to play Manchester City, now is as good of a time as you could ask for.

The team has been tied up in the gamut of competitions it is still in late in the season, and the tired legs proved to be a real vulnerability in last weekend’s FA Cup loss to Chelsea.

In weekday competition, it looked as though the wheels had fallen off when City conceded a goal to Aston Villa just 20 seconds into Thursday’s match. Ultimately, they made it right but there is understandably some room to improve if the holders want to decisively defend their crown.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here are This Weekend’s Top Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:

This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur – Can the new manager bounce plus a tired City squad equate to some hardware? West Ham United vs Chelsea – These two head in all knotted up for the fourth UEFA Champions League spot with only six games to go. Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund – Right now Dortmund is on the outside of the UCL picture looking in. Wolfsburg holds Dortmund’s historically rightful place. Everything on the line for Dortmund, who need that carrot to attract some new blood this summer. AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford – Some love for the lower division. The EFL Championship promotion race is coming down to the wire, and these two square off standing third and fifth respectively, separated by a mere two points for a playoff spot. LAFC vs Seattle Sounders – LAFC is tired of losing to the Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference bracket of the MLS Cup. This one should be a bitter statement game for the hosts.

Premier League

3 p.m. -Peacock- Arsenal vs Everton

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Augsburg vs Köln

Ligue 1

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Reims vs Olympique Marseille

Liga MX

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás – Puebla vs Pumas UNAM

10:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Tijuana vs Necaxa

10:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Mazatlán vs León

Major League Soccer

7:55 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Sports Deportes – Sporting Kasnas City vs Orlando City SC

A-League

5:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. -Peacock- Liverpool vs Newcastle United

12:30 p.m. – NBC, fuboTV, UNIVERSO- West Ham United vs Chelsea

3 p.m. -Peacock- Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Freiburg vs Hoffenheim

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Mainz 05 vs Bayern München

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Elche vs Levante

12:30 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Valencia vs Deportivo Alavés

3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Madrid vs Real Betis

Serie A

9 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Genoa vs Spezia

12 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Parma vs Crotone

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Sassuolo vs Sampdoria

Ligue 1

7 a.m. –fuboTV– Saint-Étienne vs Brest

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Metz vs PSG

Liga MX

6 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Cruz Azul vs Atlético San Luis

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision- Atlas vs Guadalajara

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision- Tigres UANL vs Monterrey

Major League Soccer

1:08 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App – NYCFC vs FC Cincinnati

2:08 p.m. ESPN+, ESPN App- Nashville SC vs Montreal Impact

3:08 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Toronto FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps

3:50 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision- San Jose Earthquakes vs Dallas

6:08 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes- LAFC vs Seattle Sounders

8:08 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- New England Revolution vs DC United

8:08 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App- Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire

8:08 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami

8:08 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake

9:08 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Colorado Rapids vs Austin FC

10:38 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo

A-League

3:05 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC

5:10 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Macarthur vs Melbourne City

12:05 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory

2:10 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

10 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Watford vs Millwall

10 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Derby County vs Birmingham City

Ligue 2

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Troyes vs Grenoble Foot 38

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Toulouse vs Pau

Liga MX Femenil

1 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Pumas UNAM vs Atlas

Eredivisie

12:45 p.m. –ESPN+– PSV vs Groningen

Scottish FA Cup

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Hibernian vs Motherwell

Super Lig

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Trabzonspor vs Fatih Karagümrük

USL Championship

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Louisville City vs Atlanta United II

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- OKC Energy vs FC Tulsa

USL League One

6:30 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Richmond Kickers vs Greenville Triumph

7 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Union Omaha vs Tormenta

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- North Texas vs Fort Lauderdale

Sunday

Premier League

7 a.m. -Peacock- Wolverhampton vs Burnley

9 a.m. -Peacock- Leeds United vs Manchester United

2 p.m. -Peacock- Aston Villa vs West Bromwich Albion

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Borussia Monchengladbach vs Arminia Bielefeld

EFL League Cup

11:30 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Huesca vs Getafe

10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Villarreal vs Barcelona

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Sevilla vs Granada

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Celta de Vigo vs Osasuna

3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Athletic Club vs Atlético Madrid

Serie A

6:30 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deporte…- Benevento vs Udinese

9 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Fiorentina vs Juventus

9 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Inter vs Hellas Verona

12 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Cagliari vs Roma

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Atalanta vs Bologna

Ligue 1

7 a.m. –fuboTV– Nice vs Montpellier

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Lens vs Nîmes

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Rennes vs Dijon

Liga MX

6:30 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Toluca vs América

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Querétaro vs Juárez

Major League Soccer

5:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Sports Deportes – LA Galaxy vs New York Red Bulls

Super Liga

10 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Brøndby vs Randers

EFL Championship

7 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Reading vs Swansea City

Bundesliga 2

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- St. Pauli vs Greuther Fürth

Liga MX Femenil

1 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- América vs Cruz Azul

Eredivisie

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Ajax vs AZ

10:45 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Twente vs Utrecht

10:45 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Feyenoord vs Vitesse

Scottish FA Cup

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Aberdeen vs Dundee United

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Rangers vs St. Johnstone

Allsvenskan

9 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Norrköping vs Halmstad

Super Lig

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Fenerbahçe vs Kasımpaşa

NCAA Men’s College Soccer

2 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Army vs Navy