Manchester United - Liverpool headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Evidenced by its sixth-placed status, Liverpool is probably tired of picking on opponents its own size this year.
But heavy lies the crown of the defending champions, who are running out of time to get back into fourth to salvage their disappointing season with a UEFA Champions League berth for next year.
Unfortunately for them, they have one more battle with a giant in Manchester United on Sunday. Anything less than a win will likely leave the points deficit too large in the remaining three games four weeks.
And it is not an enviable time to bump into the Red Devils, who were last seen putting up a 6-2 romp on Roma in the Europa League semifinal on Thursday.
In Germany, the DFB Pokal, Borussia Dortmund headlines the pack of four still standing in the semifinals. The team should be looking to enjoy any opportunity it can to win something with Bayern Munich out of the picture.
If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.
Here are This Weekend’s Top Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:
This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch
- Manchester United vs Liverpool – Manchester United has the chance to finish Liverpool off in terms of the UCL race. Liverpool will be going all-in to prevent that from happening. Enjoy.
- Borussia Dortmund vs Holstein Kiel – Dortmund should run this one and get into the DFB Pokal final, but the team has been vulnerable at strange points in the campaign and anything can happen.
- Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig – The other side of the German Cup semis should see Julian Nagelsmann set himself up to reward Leipzig a trophy before he departs for Bayern at season’s end.
- PSG vs Lens – The Ligue 1 title race is closer than you might expect at this point in the season. Paris Saint-Germain is in second and faces a fellow top-five opponent on Saturday.
- Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy – Headlining the weekend’s MLS action, Chicharito has been on fire with his whopping five goals in two games in 2021. Can he take over a game against a Western Conference heavyweight?
Friday
Premier League
3 p.m. -Peacock- Southampton vs Leicester City
La Liga
3 p.m. –fuboTV– Celta de Vigo vs Levante
Primeira Liga
2 p.m. –fuboTV– Tondela vs Benfica
4:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Porto vs Famalicão
Ligue 1
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Olympique Marseille vs Strasbourg
DFB Pokal
2:30 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig
Liga MX
8:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Necaxa vs Atlas
10:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Juárez vs Toluca
A-League
5:35 a.m. –ESPN+– Adelaide United vs Western United
7:40 a.m. –ESPN+– Perth Glory vs Macarthur
First Division A
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Antwerp vs Genk
FA Youth Cup
11:50 a.m. –ESPN+– Ipswich Town U18 vs Sheffield United U18
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Liverpool U18 vs Arsenal U18
D1 Féminine
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Olympique Lyonnais Féminines vs Le Havre Feminine
Liga de Expansión MX
6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Celaya vs Atlante
Scottish Championship
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Raith Rovers vs Hearts
USL Championship
7 p.m. –ESPN+– New York Red Bulls II vs Hartford Athletic
10 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV – Phoenix Rising vs San Diego Loyal
10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– LA Galaxy II vs Sacramento Republic
Saturday
Premier League
7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United
12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV – Chelsea vs Fulham
3 p.m. -Peacock- Everton vs Aston Villa
La Liga
8 a.m. –fuboTV– Eibar vs Deportivo Alavés
10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Elche vs Atlético Madrid
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Huesca vs Real Sociedad
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Madrid vs Osasuna
Serie A
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Hellas Verona vs Spezia
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Crotone vs Inter
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– AC Milan vs Benevento
Ligue 1
11 a.m. –fuboTV– PSG vs Lens
DFB Pokal
2:30 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Borussia Dortmund vs Holstein Kiel
Liga MX
6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- León vs Querétaro
6 p.m. –fuboTV, Telemundo, UNIVERSO- Guadalajara vs Tigres UANL
8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Cruz Azul vs Tijuana
10:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Monterrey vs Mazatlán
Major League Soccer
1 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– New York Red Bulls vs Chicago Fire
2 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Real Salt Lake vs Sporting Kansas City
3 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Montreal Impact vs Columbus Crew
3:50 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles FC
7 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– New England Revolution vs Atlanta United
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Orlando City SC vs FC Cincinnati
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Philadelphia Union vs NYCFC
8 p.m. –ESPN+– FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers
8 p.m. –ESPN+– Minnesota United vs Austin FC
11 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– San Jose Earthquakes vs D.C. United
NWSL Challenge Cup
7:30 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, fuboTV– North Carolina Courage vs Orlando Pride
A-League
3:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix
5:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC
2:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners
Primera A
4 p.m. –fuboTV – Millonarios vs América de Cali
8:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Deportivo Cali vs Deportes Tolima
EFL Championship
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Sheffield Wednesday vs Nottingham Forest
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Swansea City vs Derby County
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Rotherham United vs Blackburn Rovers
Ligue 2
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Paris vs Toulouse
2 p.m. –fuboTV– Châteauroux vs Troyes
Liga de Expansión MX
11 p.m. -TUDN.com- Cimarrones de Sonora vs Tepatitlán
Eredivisie
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Vitesse vs PEC Zwolle
Super Lig
1:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Beşiktaş vs Hatayspor
USL Championship
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Birmingham Legion vs Indy Eleven
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Charlotte Independence
8 p.m. –ESPN+– FC Tulsa vs Sporting Kansas City II
8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– OKC Energy vs Atlanta United II
8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– San Antonio vs Colorado Springs
8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Rio Grande Valley vs New Mexico United
USL League One
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Tormenta vs Tucson
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Greenville Triumph vs North Texas
Sunday
Premier League
9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Newcastle United vs Arsenal
11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Manchester United vs Liverpool
2:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United
La Liga
8 a.m. –fuboTV– Real Valladolid vs Real Betis
10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Villarreal vs Getafe
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Granada vs Cádiz
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Valencia vs Barcelona
Serie A
6:30 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Lazio vs Genoa
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Napoli vs Cagliari
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Sassuolo vs Atalanta
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Bologna vs Fiorentina
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Udinese vs Juventus
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Sampdoria vs Roma
Ligue 1
7 a.m. –fuboTV– Bordeaux vs Rennes
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Brest vs Nantes
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Nîmes vs Reims
Liga MX
8:06 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Santos Laguna vs Puebla
10:05 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Pumas UNAM vs América
Major League Soccer
1 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes- Nashville SC vs Inter Miami
9 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy
10 p.m. –ESPN+– Vancouver Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids
NWSL Challenge Cup
12:30 p.m. -Paramount+- NJ/NY Gotham FC vs Racing Louisville FC
7:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Houston Dash vs Portland Thorns
First Division A
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Club Brugge vs Anderlecht
Primera A
2 p.m. –fuboTV– Santa Fe vs Junior
4:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Atlético Nacional vs La Equidad
Super Liga
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Midtjylland vs Nordsjælland
Liga de Expansión MX
6 p.m. -TUDN.com- Mineros de Zacatecas vs Tapatío
Eredivisie
6:15 a.m. –ESPN+– ADO Den Haag vs Feyenoord
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Ajax vs Emmen
10:45 a.m. –ESPN+– PSV vs Heerenveen
Scottish Premiership
7 a.m. –ESPN+– Rangers vs Celtic
Allsvenskan
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Halmstad vs IFK Göteborg
Super Lig
1:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Gençlerbirliği vs Galatasaray
USL Championship
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Miami FC vs Loudoun United
USL League One
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Fort Lauderdale vs Richmond Kickers
