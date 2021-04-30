Manchester United - Liverpool headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Evidenced by its sixth-placed status, Liverpool is probably tired of picking on opponents its own size this year.

But heavy lies the crown of the defending champions, who are running out of time to get back into fourth to salvage their disappointing season with a UEFA Champions League berth for next year.

Unfortunately for them, they have one more battle with a giant in Manchester United on Sunday. Anything less than a win will likely leave the points deficit too large in the remaining three games four weeks.

And it is not an enviable time to bump into the Red Devils, who were last seen putting up a 6-2 romp on Roma in the Europa League semifinal on Thursday.

In Germany, the DFB Pokal, Borussia Dortmund headlines the pack of four still standing in the semifinals. The team should be looking to enjoy any opportunity it can to win something with Bayern Munich out of the picture.

Here are This Weekend’s Top Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:

This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

Manchester United vs Liverpool – Manchester United has the chance to finish Liverpool off in terms of the UCL race. Liverpool will be going all-in to prevent that from happening. Enjoy. Borussia Dortmund vs Holstein Kiel – Dortmund should run this one and get into the DFB Pokal final, but the team has been vulnerable at strange points in the campaign and anything can happen. Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig – The other side of the German Cup semis should see Julian Nagelsmann set himself up to reward Leipzig a trophy before he departs for Bayern at season’s end. PSG vs Lens – The Ligue 1 title race is closer than you might expect at this point in the season. Paris Saint-Germain is in second and faces a fellow top-five opponent on Saturday. Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy – Headlining the weekend’s MLS action, Chicharito has been on fire with his whopping five goals in two games in 2021. Can he take over a game against a Western Conference heavyweight?

Friday

Premier League

3 p.m. -Peacock- Southampton vs Leicester City

La Liga

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Celta de Vigo vs Levante

Primeira Liga

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Tondela vs Benfica

4:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Porto vs Famalicão

Ligue 1

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Olympique Marseille vs Strasbourg

DFB Pokal

2:30 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig

Liga MX

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Necaxa vs Atlas

10:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Juárez vs Toluca

A-League

5:35 a.m. –ESPN+– Adelaide United vs Western United

7:40 a.m. –ESPN+– Perth Glory vs Macarthur

First Division A

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Antwerp vs Genk

FA Youth Cup

11:50 a.m. –ESPN+– Ipswich Town U18 vs Sheffield United U18

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Liverpool U18 vs Arsenal U18

D1 Féminine

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Olympique Lyonnais Féminines vs Le Havre Feminine

Liga de Expansión MX

6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Celaya vs Atlante

Scottish Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Raith Rovers vs Hearts

USL Championship

7 p.m. –ESPN+– New York Red Bulls II vs Hartford Athletic

10 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV – Phoenix Rising vs San Diego Loyal

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– LA Galaxy II vs Sacramento Republic

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United

12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV – Chelsea vs Fulham

3 p.m. -Peacock- Everton vs Aston Villa

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Eibar vs Deportivo Alavés

10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Elche vs Atlético Madrid

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Huesca vs Real Sociedad

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Madrid vs Osasuna

Serie A

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Hellas Verona vs Spezia

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Crotone vs Inter

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– AC Milan vs Benevento

Ligue 1

11 a.m. –fuboTV– PSG vs Lens

DFB Pokal

2:30 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Borussia Dortmund vs Holstein Kiel

Liga MX

6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- León vs Querétaro

6 p.m. –fuboTV, Telemundo, UNIVERSO- Guadalajara vs Tigres UANL

8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Cruz Azul vs Tijuana

10:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Monterrey vs Mazatlán

Major League Soccer

1 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– New York Red Bulls vs Chicago Fire

2 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Real Salt Lake vs Sporting Kansas City

3 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Montreal Impact vs Columbus Crew

3:50 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles FC

7 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– New England Revolution vs Atlanta United

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Orlando City SC vs FC Cincinnati

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Philadelphia Union vs NYCFC

8 p.m. –ESPN+– FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Minnesota United vs Austin FC

11 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– San Jose Earthquakes vs D.C. United

NWSL Challenge Cup

7:30 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, fuboTV– North Carolina Courage vs Orlando Pride

A-League

3:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix

5:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC

2:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners

Primera A

4 p.m. –fuboTV – Millonarios vs América de Cali

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Deportivo Cali vs Deportes Tolima

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Sheffield Wednesday vs Nottingham Forest

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Swansea City vs Derby County

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Rotherham United vs Blackburn Rovers

Ligue 2

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Paris vs Toulouse

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Châteauroux vs Troyes

Liga de Expansión MX

11 p.m. -TUDN.com- Cimarrones de Sonora vs Tepatitlán

Eredivisie

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Vitesse vs PEC Zwolle

Super Lig

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Beşiktaş vs Hatayspor

USL Championship

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Birmingham Legion vs Indy Eleven

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Charlotte Independence

8 p.m. –ESPN+– FC Tulsa vs Sporting Kansas City II

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– OKC Energy vs Atlanta United II

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– San Antonio vs Colorado Springs

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Rio Grande Valley vs New Mexico United

USL League One

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Tormenta vs Tucson

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Greenville Triumph vs North Texas

Sunday

Premier League

9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Newcastle United vs Arsenal

11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Manchester United vs Liverpool

2:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Real Valladolid vs Real Betis

10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Villarreal vs Getafe

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Granada vs Cádiz

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Valencia vs Barcelona

Serie A

6:30 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Lazio vs Genoa

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Napoli vs Cagliari

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Sassuolo vs Atalanta

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Bologna vs Fiorentina

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Udinese vs Juventus

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Sampdoria vs Roma

Ligue 1

7 a.m. –fuboTV– Bordeaux vs Rennes

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Brest vs Nantes

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Nîmes vs Reims

Liga MX

8:06 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Santos Laguna vs Puebla

10:05 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Pumas UNAM vs América

Major League Soccer

1 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes- Nashville SC vs Inter Miami

9 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Vancouver Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids

NWSL Challenge Cup

12:30 p.m. -Paramount+- NJ/NY Gotham FC vs Racing Louisville FC

7:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Houston Dash vs Portland Thorns

First Division A

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Club Brugge vs Anderlecht

Primera A

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Santa Fe vs Junior

4:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Atlético Nacional vs La Equidad

Super Liga

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Midtjylland vs Nordsjælland

Liga de Expansión MX

6 p.m. -TUDN.com- Mineros de Zacatecas vs Tapatío

Eredivisie

6:15 a.m. –ESPN+– ADO Den Haag vs Feyenoord

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Ajax vs Emmen

10:45 a.m. –ESPN+– PSV vs Heerenveen

Scottish Premiership

7 a.m. –ESPN+– Rangers vs Celtic

Allsvenskan

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Halmstad vs IFK Göteborg

Super Lig

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Gençlerbirliği vs Galatasaray

USL Championship

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Miami FC vs Loudoun United

USL League One

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Fort Lauderdale vs Richmond Kickers