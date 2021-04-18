MLS Sunday Scoreboard: Galaxy defeat Inter Miami, Crew tie Union, and more

The final matches of the opening week of the 2021 MLS season include a high-profile clash in South Florida, a battle of Eastern Conference powers, and a night-time tussle between Cascadia rivals.

Inter Miami faces the LA Galaxy in South Florida, a year after they were originally scheduled to meet before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the halting of the 2020 season. Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez leads a new-look Galaxy side up against an Inter Miami side that will begin its run under new head coach Phil Neville.

Reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew take on the reigning Supporters’ Shield-winning Philadelphia Union at Mapfre Stadium in a clash of Eastern Conference powers that are also both coming off having advanced to the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals.

The Pacific Northwest will be the site of the Vancouver Whitecaps Cascadia clash with the Portland Timbers.

SBI will provide updates throughout the day on Sunday’s action, as well as a look at the top performers, best moments and players who will want to forget Sunday.

Here is a look at Sunday’s MLS action:

All Times Eastern

Inter Miami 2, LA Galaxy 3 (Final)

(Robbie Robinson 45+2′, Gonzalo Higuain 68′) – (Javier Hernandez 62′, 73′; Sacha Kljestan 81′)

Man of the Match: Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez. The Mexican striker showed off his goal-scoring prowess, bagging a brace with a couple of close-range finishes to spark the Galaxy comeback.

Moment of the Match: Just when it looked like Inter Miami had claimed the lead and momentum again off an Higuain penalty kick, Hernandez came up with the rebounded finish from close to give the Galaxy another equalizer that spurred them on to victory.

Leandro Gonzalez Pirez: Was issued a yellow card in the first minute of the game, lost Chicharito on the first equalizer, and was in no-man’s land on the Galaxy’s second tying goal.

Crew 0, Union 0 – Final

Man of the Match: Andre Blake. Blake made six saves for the Union and helped Jim Curtin’s side keep a third-straight clean sheet in all competitions to start the season. His best came late in the second-half when he repelled Artur’s volley from close range.

Moment of the Match: Just when it looked like the Union would steal all three points, Eloy Room came up clutch to deny Sergio Santos. The substitute hit a low drive from the left side of the box which forced Room into a diving kick save.

Match to Forget: Anthony Fontana. Fontana was coming off a good performance midweek against Deportivo Saprissa, but found it tough to get involved at all. He was replaced by Santos in the second-half, who had a much-better outing in limited time.

Whitecaps vs. Timbers, 10 p.m.