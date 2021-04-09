Nagelsmann reveals Adams was "dissatisfied" prior to start of season

Tyler Adams is continuing to deliver a strong season for Bundesliga title hopefuls RB Leipzig, however the American midfielder very well could’ve been on the way out of Germany last summer.

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann revealed in an interview on Friday that Adams was “dissatisfied” in the summer of 2020 and was considering moving away from the club. Adams has since stayed and delivered his best season yet in Europe, but things could’ve been very different if he left RB Leipzig after only one-and-a-half seasons there.

“In the summer he was dissatisfied,” Nagelsmann said in an interview with RBLive. “He was wondering whether it would be better for him elsewhere. I was able to persuade him to stay,”

“We got together more, also when it comes to the way I think about football.”

Adams made the switch to Germany in 2018-19 from the New York Red Bulls and has flown up the depth chart in the RB Leipzig squad since. After overcoming some slight injuries in his early time at Leipzig, the 22-year-old has played in a number of different roles this season for the current second place side.

The U.S. Men’s National Team star has mainly featured at the No. 6 position, but has also been used as a right wing back and even higher up the field when needed. Adams has remained in top shape for RB Leipzig, totaling 33 combined appearances this campaign, scoring his first Bundesliga goal and also featuring once again in the UEFA Champions League.

Nagelsmann praised Adams ahead of this weekend’s Bundesliga showdown with Werder Bremen, admitting he has developed nicely in the squad and he expects even more in the future.

“His development this year is outstanding,” Nagelsmann said. “[Last season] He was often too hectic and didn’t find his position. [He has a great] mentality and a great gift for conquering the balls and running into spaces. Now he has a lot more qualities in finding a position on the No. 6 position.”

“Of course he can work on the goal threat. It’s been extraordinary for Tyler in the last ten or twelve weeks, and that is reflected in the playing time.”

After last weekend’s 1-0 league loss to leaders Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig cannot afford any additional slip-ups if it wants to continue its quest towards a first-ever Bundesliga title. The club sits seven points back of Bayern with seven matches left to play in the current season.

As for Adams, his goal will be to stay fit and healthy not only for RB Leipzig, but also for what will be a busy schedule this summer and fall for the USMNT.