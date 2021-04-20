Randall Leal and Sounders headline Best of MLS for Week 1

The opening week of MLS action had plenty of goals, and surprising results, but the most impressive display was delivered by one of the league’s traditional powers.

The Seattle Sounders ran over Minnesota United, posting a 4-0 victory that set the bar for excellence in Week 1, both as a team, and individually.

The week’s best individual performance didn’t come in Seattle, but rather in Nashville, where FC Cincinnati’s attempt at a season-opening upset win was thwarted by a furious second-half Nashville SC comeback spearheaded by the best player in MLS in Week 1.

Here is a closer look at the Best of MLS in Week 1:

Player of the Week

Nashville SC’s Randall Leal was instrumental in the second-year MLS team’s rally from 2-0 down to earn a season-opening draw against FC Cincinnati. Leal set up a goal and scored a beauty of his own on a day when he did it all for Nashville, offensively and defensively.

Leal beat out

Team of the Week

The Seattle Sounders put together the most complete and impressive performance of Week 1, rolling over Minnesota United in a clash of top Western Conference teams, helping Seattle edge out Sporting Kansas City, the Montreal Impact and D.C. United for this week’s honors.

Young Player of the Week

This award for top MLS player born in 2001 or after goes the Seattle teenage midfielder Josh Atencio, who stepped into the Sounders lineup for Nicolas Lodeiro and delivered a strong outing playing against a very good Minnesota United midfield.

Atencio beat out LAFC’s Kwadwo Opoku, the Philadelphia Union’s Leon Flach and the New York Red Bulls’ Caden Clark for this week’s Young Player honors.

Goal of the Week

Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo hit a wonder volley to take home top honors in a week that was loaded with outstanding goals.

Goal of the year already after day one? Take a bow, Joao Paulo! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/71b3amZq7I — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 17, 2021

What did you think of this week’s Best of MLS Award selections? Who was selected that you were happy to see chosen? Who didn’t make the cut that you feel deserved the nod?

Share your thoughts below.