Real Salt Lake hires Nick Rimando as Academy coach

Longtime MLS goalkeeper Nick Rimando is returning to the league, but in a new role as he aims to remain in the sport.

Real Salt Lake announced Wednesday that it has hired Rimando as a coach for its academy. The MLS all-time leader in saves and shutouts, will work as a goalkeeper coach and with the technical staff at RSL’s academy, as well as the club’s first team and USL Championship affiliate Real Monarchs.

Additionally, he will serve as a club ambassador, which will see him participate in community outreach and partnership and ticketing events.