Report: Barcelona open to summer offers for Konrad De La Fuente

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman handed American winger Konrad De La Fuente his senior debut for the club earlier this season, but could be forced to see him leave the La Liga side this coming summer.

The Catalan club will be listening to offers for De La Fuente, ESPN reported Friday. De La Fuente made his first team debut in the UEFA Champions League, but is currently low on the pecking order for minutes with Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, and others higher on the list.

De La Fuente has mainly played with Barca B this season, helping the team fight for promotion to the Segunda Liga. The 19-year-old Florida native has made 16 combined appearances with Barca B, scoring two goals and registering three assists.

He’s also made three first team appearances, totaling 36 minutes of action between the UCL and Copa Del Rey competitions.

Barcelona rewarded De La Fuente with a new contract back in June 2020, locking him up until 2022. The club also holds an option to extend his contract to 2024 if they wish, but due to financial reasons they could be in the market to sell him for a sizable transfer fee.

De La Fuente was linked with Hertha Berlin earlier this season and could be on the wishlist of several other European clubs. A former U.S. Under-20 and Under-18 Men’s National Team player, De La Fuente made his senior debut for Gregg Berhalter’s side in November, playing 71 minutes in a 0-0 draw with Wales.

He was not named in the USMNT squad for the past four friendly matches dating back to December.

Barcelona is currently in the mix for the La Liga crown, sitting neck-and-neck with leaders Atletico Madrid ahead of this weekend’s El Clasico.